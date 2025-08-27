Harassment case turns into child sex abuse material investigation

SOUTH JORDAN — A Riverton man under investigation in a harassment case has now been arrested after child sex abuse material — including images created by artificial intelligence — was allegedly discovered on his phone.

Matthew Kundis, 31, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Tuesday for investigation of 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

The investigation began in January when a woman went to the South Jordan Police Department to report that she sent an explicit picture of herself to Kundis several years ago when she was 16 in exchange for $25, according to a police booking affidavit. Kundis was 26 at the time.

She told police she and Kundis would chat over social media, but their relationship eventually faded away, the affidavit states. Kundis, however, still "consistently tries contacting her" to the point that the woman currently has an open harassment case against him with Herriman police.

She blocked Kundis "and tried to move on, but over the past few years, he has been cyberstalking her through various fake accounts. He has reached out to her family, friends and acquaintances, asking for updated pictures and information about her whereabouts," the affidavit states.

The woman says Kundis' behavior "pushed her to report the photos, stating she is worried that he may disseminate her explicit photos due to the ongoing harassment case," according to the affidavit.

On July 2, police served a search warrant at Kundis' home and seized his cellphone. The arresting officer did not find the picture of the woman on Kundis' phone that he was looking for. "However, I found several other illegal items," he wrote.

"After reviewing the entire contents of (Kundis') phone, I found over 140 child sex abuse material files. These files include still photos and videos. The juvenile/child ages for these files range from about 10 years old to 17 years old," the affidavit alleges.

The detective also found several photos "that appear to be generated using artificial intelligence. Most of the photos are of nude females. Some of them appear to be adults and others are clearly children," the affidavit says.

Twenty-two pornographic photos created using AI were allegedly discovered.

"Most of them were created to make them look like children. Of the 22 total AI-generated photos, 16 of them appear to be under the age of 15," police wrote in the arrest report.

Kundis was taken into custody on Tuesday evening.