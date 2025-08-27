As Sundance leaves Utah, Ogden will serve as new US home of Raindance Film Festival

OGDEN — As the Sundance Film Festival winds down its operations in Utah, a smaller London-based festival says it is planning to launch a U.S. edition in the state in 2027.

The Raindance Film Festival, which dates to 1992, plans to debut an annual festival in Ogden starting in 2027, drawn in part by the character of Historic 25th Street and the local arts scene, a festival rep said.

"When I came up to Ogden and walked down 25th Street and started talking to some of the business owners, I knew it was right," said Dawn Hauptner, Raindance's creative development director. "It was the right city. It had the right feel, the right synergy, the right vibe. The infrastructure is perfect for a film festival. The community is extremely supportive, and the city leaders are excited and supportive."

Historic 25th Street in Ogden's city center is home to many local businesses, nightspots and restaurants.

Sundance, moving to Boulder, Colorado, starting in 2027, will hold its final festival in Utah from Jan. 22 to Feb. 1 next year, with Raindance — smaller in terms of attendance — to launch in Ogden in March 2027. Sundance, based in Park City during its Utah stint, had held a limited number of events in Ogden several years ago.

A Raindance press release said the festival is expected to draw "tens of thousands of visitors, generate significant tourism revenue and enhance Ogden's reputation as a destination for arts, culture and technology." Such possibilities had Mayor Ben Nadolski waxing enthusiastic.

The London-based Raindance Film Festival plans to launch a U.S.-based festival in Ogden starting in 2027. The photo comes from the 2025 Raindance festival in London last June. (Photo: Raindance Film Festival)

"This partnership with Raindance is more than a festival — it's an investment in Ogden's creative future," Nadolski said in a statement. "We're honored to welcome international filmmakers and audiences to experience our city's unique blend of history, innovation and breathtaking mountain surroundings."

Christie McBride, manager of Ogden's Arts, Culture and Events Division, said Raindance officials presented their proposal for Ogden to city officials last July. Representatives from the festival "have been doing a lot of groundwork for some time, speaking with community organizations and venue representatives for many months about potential locations and partnerships," she said.

Ogden won't provide funds or any financial incentives to Raindance, said Hauptner. Public funding of Sundance had become a big point of debate as the festival's leaders debated its future.

"No cash incentives are being offered. The standard support we would provide for any public event through our special event process will be offered if they have any events in public spaces," McBride said.

Raindance holds a film festival each year in London, and that will continue, with the Ogden festival serving as a U.S. offshoot. The festival in Utah will feature premieres of independent films from around the country, panels and workshops, events geared to student filmmakers and more.

The Raindance website calls itself the largest independent film festival in the United Kingdom and says the London event attracts 16,000 visitors each year, including "500 industry professionals." Sundance organizers said the festival installment, held earlier this year from Jan. 23 to Feb. 2 at locations in Park City and Salt Lake City, drew 85,472 attendees.

Final Cut Magazine placed Raindance on its 2025 list of the Top 50 "essential film festivals" around the world. While Sundance ranked alongside the Cannes Film Festival in France and three others as "cinematic titans," the film publication ranked Raindance along with several other festivals around the world as "cinematic standouts."

Raindance, Final Cut said, is "London's largest indie festival" and "a must for short filmmakers." It's recognized by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, USA and the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, according to the website of the Santa Fe International Film Festival.

"Since its inception, Raindance has championed bold new voices and disruptive ideas in independent film. We seek storytellers who not only understand the craft but who can adapt to the extraordinary opportunities of emerging technologies," Elliot Grove, the Raindance founder, said in a statement. "Ogden is the perfect stage for this next chapter of Raindance — this city's energy and innovation mirror our mission to nurture the filmmakers who will define the future of cinema."

Hauptner said Ogden was selected after a nationwide search for locations to serve as Raindance's U.S. home. She met with Ogden leaders, tourism boosters and reps from the local arts scene in settling on the city. She also lauded the Utah Film Commission as "very supportive."

The 2027 festival in Ogden will last four days, she said, with organizers eventually planning to expand the event to 10 days.

Aside from her efforts with Raindance, Hauptner is simultaneously working on launching a charter school focused on the arts in Ogden in time for the 2027-2028 school year.