Newly unsealed records detail June killing of West Wendover man

WENDOVER — Newly released court documents detail the alleged killing of a man in Wendover by a man who police say fled to Wyoming shortly after carjacking and shooting the victim.

Geoffry Wells Goldsborough, 48, was charged in July in Tooele County's 3rd District Court with murder, a first-degree felony. His charging documents, however, remained sealed until recently, even though he was taken into custody in July.

Salvador Conejo-Pedraza, 50, was last seen by family members on Friday, June 20.

"Family told the deputies that the victim works at the casino and did not report to work on Saturday or Sunday, which was out of the ordinary for the victim to do. The family stated they had video footage of the victim leaving his West Wendover residence on June 20 at approximately 7 p.m. and had not heard from him since then," according to charging documents.

His remains were discovered on July 10 near Leppy Pass Road in "an advanced state of decomposition."

"The deceased was located by an employee who works for Intrepid Potash. The employee told investigators they were checking the water wells in the area when they located the deceased individual. Upon arrival, investigators with the Tooele County Sheriff's Office processed the scene where the deceased individual was located. The deceased was found next to shrub brushes near the Bonneville Salt Flats and Intrepid Potash wells," charging documents state.

Before his body was found, Tooele County sheriff's deputies discovered Conejo-Pedraza's abandoned vehicle on June 22 about six minutes north of where his remains would be found. They then learned that his vehicle had been driven on the Bonneville Speedway Road on June 21 and 22, the charges state.

While deputies were at the scene of the abandoned vehicle, Wendover's assistant fire chief spotted a man in the area.

"The assistant fire chief spoke with the male, and the male identified himself as 'Geoff,'" according to the charges.

When asked what he was doing in the area, the man allegedly changed his story while talking to the assistant chief. The chief then requested that police respond to his location.

"While he was on the (police) radio, the male walked away toward a ravine. The assistant fire chief stated that the male appeared to 'speed walk' toward the ravine and appeared to be in a hurry to leave the area," the charges state.

Detectives identified the man as Goldsborough and learned that he had recently quit his job and was planning on moving back to Wyoming.

"One of Geoffry's co-workers said that Geoffry recently talked about 'carjacking' someone so he could get back to Evanston. It was also mentioned that Geoffry asked his co-worker if they knew how to 'hotwire' a vehicle," the charges state.

On July 8, two days before Conejo-Pedraza's remains were found, Tooele police traveled to Wyoming and found Goldsborough's truck and noted that the tires matched the tracks found at the crime scene, the charges allege. Investigators said they used cellphone records and data to link Goldsborough to the crime scene.

He also "bragged to former co-workers about 'carjacking' someone to get to Evanston. Furthermore, the victim in this case was shot by more than one type of firearm, which shows an amount of depravity from (Goldsborough) that demonstrates that he is a public safety risk," the charges state.

Goldsborough's next court hearing is scheduled for Sept. 15.