Fire tears through roof of southern Utah restaurant, causing $150K in damage, chief says

HURRICANE, Washington County — Fire crews responded early Tuesday to a blaze at El Jinete Mexican Grill on State Street in Hurricane, Washington County, after a passerby reported flames coming from the building.

Emergency dispatchers received the call at 2:03 a.m., according to a Facebook post by Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue. When firefighters arrived, they reportedly found flames coming from the roof of the restaurant, located at 70 E. State Street.

Crews quickly began suppression efforts and brought the fire under control within 10 minutes, fire officials said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

