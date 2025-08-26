Fire tears through roof of southern Utah restaurant, causing $150K in damage, chief says

By St. George News | Posted - Aug. 26, 2025 at 10:32 p.m.

 
Fire crews fight an early morning blaze at El Jinete Mexican Grill on State Street in Hurricane, Tuesday. No injuries were reported, though damage is estimated at $150,000, Hurricane Fire Battalion Chief Tyler Ames said.

Fire crews fight an early morning blaze at El Jinete Mexican Grill on State Street in Hurricane, Tuesday. No injuries were reported, though damage is estimated at $150,000, Hurricane Fire Battalion Chief Tyler Ames said. (Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue)

Save Story

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

HURRICANE, Washington County — Fire crews responded early Tuesday to a blaze at El Jinete Mexican Grill on State Street in Hurricane, Washington County, after a passerby reported flames coming from the building.

Emergency dispatchers received the call at 2:03 a.m., according to a Facebook post by Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue. When firefighters arrived, they reportedly found flames coming from the roof of the restaurant, located at 70 E. State Street.

Crews quickly began suppression efforts and brought the fire under control within 10 minutes, fire officials said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Read the full article at St. George News.

Most recent Southern Utah stories

Related topics

Southern UtahUtahPolice & Courts
St. George News

    Most Viewed

    STAY IN THE KNOW

    Get informative articles and interesting stories delivered to your inbox weekly. Subscribe to the KSL.com Trending 5.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
    Newsletter Signup

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2025 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  