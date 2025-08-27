Foliage for the whole family: 10 easy fall hikes in Utah

Estimated read time: 5-6 minutes

The magic of fall in Utah is contagious with its crisp tempuratures, moody weather and explosions of color.

Whatever the skill level or age, everyone deserves to immerse themselves in fiery red maples and golden aspens across the Beehive State. Even if you're just there for the photo ops — no judgment – we've all stopped for woodsy selfies.

When should you take the family to see the mountain hues? Higher elevations (9,000 feet and up) peak mid-September through early October. Lower elevations (below 5,600 feet) may have lingering colors through early November. Check out the trails that KSL.com recommends for family-friendly adventure hikes and fall foliage peeps.

Grotto Falls Trail (0.6 miles)

Andy Hyer at Grotto Falls. (Photo: Andy Hyer via Deseret News)

Start off short and sweet, while still getting the crunch-crunch of leaves under your feet. The Grotto hike meanders through a wooded trail that ends at a waterfall. It's near Payson, just off the Nebo Loop Scenic Drive — one of Utah's prime routes to see fall colors. It's only 0.6 miles out and back, so tots, tweens and grandparents can enjoy the golden leaves and leisure around the falls for a few hours.

Stewart Falls (3.5 miles)

Stewarts Cascades from the Stewart Falls Trail in Sundance in June 2016. (Photo: An Errant Knight, Wikimedia Commons)

No wonder Robert Redford chose Sundance as the backdrop for cinematic festivals. It's also home to exquisite fall leaves and one of the most photographed waterfalls in the state. On the backside of Mount Timpanogos, behind Sundance Resort, is Stewart Falls. The Stewart Cascade Trail is great for all ages at only 3.5 miles round trip. You'll pass through vivid meadows and overlook blankets of orange and yellows once you're higher up.

Donut Falls (3 miles)

On July 2, 1999, a hiker wades across a shallow section of Donut Falls during a short day hike. Located nine miles east up Big Cottonwood Canyon, Donut Falls offers an easy hike for families with scenic views. (Photo: Marta Storwick, Deseret News)

Doughnuts are popular. Donut-shaped waterfalls are even more popular. The Donut Falls hike is a short drive up Big Cottonwood Canyon and is family-friendly at just over 3 miles. When the autumn leaves pop, they really sprinkle the trail with color. The hike ends with a refreshing waterfall going through a donut-shaped hole. No wonder it's busy.

Pando at Fish Lake (1-3 miles)

A grove of aspen trees near Fish Lake was identified as the world's largest living thing. The grove, known as Pando, is in declining health. (Photo: John Hollenhorst, KSL-TV)

Introduce the family to Pando, the world's largest living organism. It is a massive connection of root systems and aspens covering over 100 acres. Around the same time each fall, all the aspen leaves turn gold, creating quite the spectacle. Families can explore near the Doctor Creek Trailhead at the lake's southern campgrounds for total immersion in the golden hues. Have your camera handy for this one!

Silver Flat Lake Trail (4.3 miles)

Silver Flat Lake Trail in American Fork Canyon on June 24, 2011. (Photo: photophat, Wikimedia Commons)

Double the views, please! Kids or teens with some hiking experience will appreciate the Silver Flat Lake Trail. It's 4.3 miles out and back, and a bit of a workout. It starts at Tibble Fork Reservoir, in American Fork Canyon, and climbs to Silver Flat Reservoir. Views of two alpine lakes surrounded by bright fall colors the entire way? Can't beat that. And for fun, see if you can spot any differences in leaf changes based on the elevation changes between the two reservoirs.

Brighton Silver Lake Loop (0.9 miles)

Sunlight and a light dusting of snow as hikers walk around Silver Lake in Big Cottonwood Canyon on Oct. 11, 2020. (Photo: Scott G Winterton, Deseret News)

This trail gets five stars for accessibility. At the tippy top of Big Cottonwood Canyon is Silver Lake Loop at Brighton. The trail consists of a boardwalk and a packed-gravel trail that's under a mile long. Taking someone who uses a wheelchair? The trail is smooth, with only about 55 feet of elevation gain. Toddler doesn't want to get out of their stroller? No big deal, they're in for a cozy ride. Even though the trail is short, there is much to see along the way — golden leaves in the fall, evergreens and even moose.

Buffalo Peak (1 mile)

Cascade Mountain near Buffalo Peak in Utah County. (Photo: Wade Sticht via KSL.com)

Just north of Kyhv Peak is Buffalo Peak Trail. This one is great for littles who want cool points for summiting a mountain but don't quite have the stamina for an all-day trek. It's only a mile round trip, but you get a lot in return for such a short jaunt. You'll see across Utah Valley and Utah Lake, the stunning Cascade peaks behind you, and Mount Timpanogos to the north. In autumn, those views are even better with red and orange oaks and maples carpeting the mountainsides.

Pa'rus Trail (3 miles)

Pa'rus Trail at Zion National Park on Nov. 3, 2015. (Photo: Cadence C. Cook, National Park Service)

The Pa'rus Trail might be the cream of the crop in terms of views and accessibility. The 3(ish)-mile stroll in Zion National Park combines views of red-rock cliffs and the Virgin River. Now picture varying shades of red, orange and yellow leaves peppering the periphery of the sandstone. Chef's kiss. Wheelchairs and strollers with all-terrain tires can be used on this trail, too.

Tony Grove Nature Trail (1 mile)

Tony Grove Nature Trail circles Tony Grove Lake in Cache County. (Photo: Justin McFarland)

Family camp and fishing trips are popular near Tony Grove Lake in Logan Canyon, especially in the fall. Kids can get their wiggles out on the easy 1-mile hike around the lake while dad is meditating … er, waiting for the rainbow trout to bite. The views are particularly spectacular first thing on a chilly morning, when the golden and rust-colored leaves reflect in the still alpine waters. Now the whole family is meditating.

Alpine Pond Nature Trail (2 miles)

The Alpine Pond Nature Trail is a rambling loop that takes you to a beautiful pond within Cedar Breaks National Monument in Iron County. (Photo: Grant Olsen)

This 2-mile loop in Cedar Breaks National Monument may be the toughest, but only because it's at 10,000 feet! So, it's OK for everyone to take a breather. In the fall, the trail is lined with golden aspens that complement the views of the Alpine Pond and Cedar Breaks amphitheater.

What are your favorite trails in Utah to see the fall foliage? Leave us a comment and let us know your go-to places to see the leaves.