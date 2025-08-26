'A fighter': Former state Sen. Paula Julander dies at age 86

SALT LAKE CITY — Former Democratic state Sen. Paula Julander died in Sugar House on Monday at the age of 86, her daughter confirmed Tuesday.

Julander represented Salt Lake City in both the state House and Senate starting in 1989, after she defeated incumbent and future Gov. Olene Walker for a seat representing Utah's 24th House District. She served two terms in the House and was elected to the state Senate in 1998, where she served until 2005, when she resigned due to health reasons.

Several current and former elected officials paid their respects to Julander on social media, and Julie Shipman said she was surprised by the large number of former colleagues and friends who reached out to express love for her mother.

"(Her) hospice nurse said: 'As you live is how you die.' And I thought that is such a cool quote and so appropriate because my mom was a fighter," Shipman told KSL.com. "She was known for her work with women, children, health care and the downtrodden. She was pro-LGBTQ before there was such a thing."

Shipman said she heard from a lobbyist who had worked with Julander and credits the senator with saving his life. A trained nurse, Julander once noticed the man looking unwell and recommended he get the care that would ultimately identify a disease and "saved his life," Shipman said.

Former Sen. Patrice Arent, D-Salt Lake City, who served alongside Julander, described her as "a fabulous state senator and a wonderful role model for so many people."

"She was classy, smart and effective," Arent added. "She was always ethical and worked on many important causes, particularly health care."

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall posted several photos with Julander and added: "Paula Julander taught me grace and tenacity, to have fun and always be honest, and expect life's unexpected turns. She brightened every room she entered and loved (her husband) Rod and their family with all her heart."

Julander was born in Charlotte, North Carolina, but moved to the Beehive State in 1972. Although she was a Democrat in a conservative state and was not a member of the state's predominant faith, Shipman said her mother had little trouble making friends and getting things done on Capitol Hill.

"What I've heard from other people is it was her ability to cross the aisle. She's just a charmer and she wanted everybody to get along," she said. "We need a little more of that in today's politics."

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly spelled the name of Julie Shipman.