Homeless man charged with kidnapping, robbery after alleged Riverdale carjacking

OGDEN — A homeless man faces kidnapping and other charges after allegedly carjacking a vehicle in Riverdale and shoving the driver out while it was moving.

The Weber County Prosecutor's Office on Tuesday charged Jimmy Lee Lambertus, 45, with aggravated robbery and aggravated kidnapping, first-degree felonies, in connection with the Aug. 22 incident, which occurred along or adjacent to Riverdale Road. He's charged in the 2nd District Court in Ogden.

The probable cause affidavit states that the victim, "a vulnerable adult," was driving through the parking lot of a business off Riverdale Road when Lambertus yelled for her to stop.

"The unknown suspect then approached the passenger side of her vehicle, reached into the vehicle, opened the door and got into the vehicle. The suspect then produced a knife and told the victim to drive," the affidavit reads. The woman maneuvered to rear-end a car in a bid to garner help and Lambertus forced himself into the driver's seat and "pushed the victim out of the car while it was still moving."

The affidavit didn't specifically say where along or adjacent to Riverdale Road the incident occurred; however, the car was later found in the parking lot of the Utah Department of Workforce Services office in Ogden. With the assistance of security footage, authorities were able to track Lambertus to West Valley City, where he was arrested.

Lambertus is also charged with intentional aggravated abuse of a vulnerable adult, a second-degree felony, and theft by someone previously convicted of a qualifying felony, a third-degree felony. He's being held at the Weber County Jail.