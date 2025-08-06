RSL bows out of Leagues Cup, discovers new goalscorer in process

SANDY — Real Salt Lake signed a new forward and debuted another on Wednesday, but it was a midfielder who stole the show with a golazo in the club's final Leagues Cup match.

Paraguayan pivot Braian Ojeda, 25, went from scoring two goals in his first 75 games with RSL to four goals in his last four games, capping off the run with an upper-corner curler for a 1-0 win over Queretaro at America First Field.

"I've been having a lot of chances," Ojeda said. "I've been very happy with the four goals that I've been able to score. Because I've been pushed upfield a lot higher, I've been able to enjoy more opportunities, and I'm hoping to continue this run of form."

Last week's signing, Rwan Cruz, made his RSL debut in the second half of Wednesday's win but did not get his first goal in Claret and Cobalt. The club also announced the signing of 25-year-old Nigerian forward Victor Olatunji earlier Friday in a permanent transfer from Sparta Prague, with his debut also imminent.

The impressive goal and win on Wednesday were not enough to save RSL's Leagues Cup run, however, with the team's 6 points putting them in sixth place and behind the top four of Seattle, Miami, Orlando and Portland, who will move on to the quarterfinals.

"If one of those situations in the previous two games would have gone differently, we'd be there," head coach Pablo Mastroeni said of finishing outside the top four. "To win tonight, I think, puts us in a position where we can move forward and deal with our next (MLS) game."

RSL resumes MLS play on Sunday in New Jersey against the New York Red Bulls, with both Cruz and Olatunji set to make their first road trips with their new team. The match kicks off at 4 p.m. MDT on Apple TV League Pass.

Similar to RSL, the Red Bulls are in the thick of their conference playoff race, one spot out of the playoffs in the East in 10th place with 33 points. RSL is sitting just above the playoff line in the West in eighth place with 31 points.