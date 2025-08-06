11-year-old boy drowns in Millard County reservoir

DELTA — An 11-year-old boy died after getting pulled under a boat in a Millard County reservoir Tuesday.

Millard County sheriff's deputies responded to a potential drowning at Gunnison Bend Reservoir Tuesday where a boy was pulled under the water by a rope caught in the motor of a boat.

The boy was retrieved from the water and lifesaving measures were performed as he was transported by medical helicopter, but he died from his injuries, the Millard County Sheriff's Office said.

"We applaud the remarkable efforts made by others in the boy's group and additional bystanders at the reservoir who quickly went into action as well as the first responders and other medical personnel. The matter is being investigated as an unfortunate accident," the sheriff's office said.

