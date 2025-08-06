Test Drive: The new Tacoma continues category dominance

Estimated read time: 5-6 minutes

The Toyota Tacoma has long been held by many as the king of the mid-size truck world, known for its rugged capability, off-road prowess and legendary reliability. And let's not forget about its high resale value, ranked No. 1 in its category by iseecars, carbuzz and other vehicles ratings experts.

But there were always some who wanted more refinement. Well, I'm happy to report that if you've always wanted a Tacoma, you'll be very happy with what this latest iteration brings.

This new generation brings major improvements across the board — from power and technology to comfort and capability — while staying true to what has made the Taco such a loyal favorite for decades. I recently spent time in a 2025 Tacoma TRD Off-Road equipped with the i-Force Max hybrid motor, and came away really impressed by just how much more refined and enjoyable this truck has become to drive daily.

Here are just a few reasons why.

A powerful motor

The new i-Force Max motor is an absolute beast. This 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder hybrid powertrain delivers an impressive 326 horsepower and downright robust 465 pound-feet of torque.

That torque figure is especially impressive in daily driving and on the trails, providing impressive acceleration and passing power whether you're merging on the freeway or crawling up some of Utah's most arduous terrain. And paired with a smooth and intuitive eight-speed automatic transmission, the i-Force Max delivers on the promise of big, modern performance.

Photo: Jason Bell

It sounds good, feels confident and is genuinely fun to drive, which for me is a huge step up from the old, naturally aspirated V6.

As Elizabeth Blackstock wrote for Jalopnik, "I'll be entirely honest — I can't think of a more impressive mid-size pickup on the market than the … Toyota Tacoma, and these hybrid powertrain options make an already-great machine even better. The updated Tacoma feels truly generational thanks to its wholesale improvements in everything from aesthetics to suspension, while the hybrid options provide a big boost in power."

Comfortable, capable and just the right size

One of the best things about the new Tacoma is how well it balances daily drivability with off-road and real-world truck capability. Thankfully, the Tacoma is still very much a mid-size truck, which means it's easier to maneuver, park and live with than a full-size alternative — and now, finally, rides and handles much better than before.

This is in part due to the new rear coil-spring suspension (on most trims), which replaces the old leaf spring setup. The result is a noticeably smoother and more composed ride, both around town and on the freeway. The steering and handling also feel much more precise and confident, which combine to create a nice, predictable daily driving experience.

Photo: Jason Bell

At the same time, the new Taco is more capable than ever. While I didn't get the chance to test the Tacoma off-road, I'm sure that its standard and optional trail technology helps to make quick work of steep inclines, loose terrain and rocky descents. Just some of this technology, depending on trim and options, includes Toyota's multi-terrain select system, crawl control and an available 360-degree camera with trail view.

And if you're really serious about adventure, the new Trailhunter trim comes fully outfitted from the factory for overlanding adventure, with Old Man Emu suspension bits, steel skid plates, 33-inch all-terrain tires and even an onboard air compressor. Perhaps more than ever before, these Tacomas are ready for the trails, straight from the showroom floor.

A modern, tech-savvy interior with great front seats

Inside, Toyota finally gave the Tacoma the modern interior that fans have been clamoring for for years. The design is both bold and functional, and the quality of materials feels appropriate to the Tacoma's mission(s). The large, 14-inch touchscreen is especially a standout — literally — with crisp graphics, quick responses and a genuinely huge display of camera angles, Apple CarPlay and your favorite Backstreet Boys album. Higher trims, like the TRD Off-Road tester, also get a fully digital gauge cluster that looks great and displays lots of useful information.

Photo: Jason Bell

The Tacoma also comes standard with Toyota Safety Sense 3.0, which includes features like adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, forward collision mitigation, blind spot monitoring and more. These systems worked smoothly and mostly unobtrusively, and added a welcome layer of security to daily driving.

There's a lot to love about the new Tacoma's interior, but it's not perfect. While the front seat comfort and seating position are greatly improved, the back seat remains tight, as is the case for most mid-size options.

That said, if it's mostly just you and one other front passenger, the Tacoma's size is just about perfect for most things. Storage is relatively sparse, but it is thoughtfully used throughout the cabin. You do lose out on storage under the rear seat when equipped with the hybrid powertrain.

Built for everyone, with a trim for every taste

Another area where Toyota deserves credit is in the variety of Tacoma trims available. Whether you're looking for a basic work truck, a daily commuter, a rock-crawler, a desert bomber or a luxury ride, there's a Taco for you. The SR, SR5, TRD Sport, TRD Off-Road, Limited, TRD Pro and Trailhunter all offer distinct personalities and equipment tailored to different needs and lifestyles.

And no matter the trim, you still get the underlying strengths that make this new Tacoma such a solid pick: confident power, an approachable size and true go-anywhere capability.

Photo: Jason Bell

Final thoughts

The 2025 Toyota Tacoma is more refined, more powerful and more comfortable than ever — without losing its trademark off-road edge and everyday usability. It may not be perfect, but it represents a huge leap forward in ways that matter to most buyers — and it looks awesome, to boot.

For those who have always loved the Tacoma's toughness and reliability but wanted a more livable daily driver, this new model hits the sweet spot. Whether you're commuting, camping or crawling over red rocks, the new Tacoma is ready for whatever you put in front of it — and makes it easier than ever to enjoy the ride.

As Mark Takahashi of Car and Driver wrote, "The 2025 Toyota Tacoma Hybrid represents a powerful and ultra-capable choice."

