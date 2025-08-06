Carpet or luxury vinyl flooring — which is best for your home?

Estimated read time: 4-5 minutes

Whether you're building a new home or remodeling the one you have, carefully choosing flooring is important. It's easy to change your curtains, your accent wall, or your bedding, but flooring should be something you're happy to look at every day.

Consider the utility of your home and what vibe you want to create. Different lifestyles will warrant certain kinds of flooring to make it last long and look great for years to come.

When it comes to choosing carpet or luxury vinyl, consider these factors before making a decision.

Photo: Adobe.com/Collabstonez

If you live in a cold climate: carpet

Homes in colder climates will always have a more difficult time staying warm. Especially in the cold months, retaining heat can make a big difference in energy bills (and comfort).

According to the Carpet Institute of Australia, the insulating effects of carpet are almost as effective as fiberglass insulation. You'll feel a little cozier inside when it's chilly outside with carpeted floors.

An added benefit of carpet's insulating properties is the extra layer of soundproofing. When you're downstairs watching a tv show and your child is sleeping upstairs, you can rest assured there's even less noise filtering through the flooring into your child's room.

If you have pets: luxury vinyl

It may seem obvious, but pets can be dirty. And who can blame them? Running around outside and then coming in for dinner and a nap can track dirt, mud, and snow all over.

If you have pets and want an easy, low-maintenance flooring option, luxury vinyl might be a good choice — at least in high-traffic areas.

The Spruce recommends cleaning LVP with a mop and mild cleaner as needed. In between mopping days, running a vacuum or dry mop over the floors will keep them looking fresh.

Photo: Audrey - stock.adobe.com

If you still want carpet and have pets, consider only carpeting bedrooms and basements. Once your pup has had a chance to shake off and wipe his paws on a doormat and hard flooring, carpeting shouldn't be an issue.

If you want a cozy home: carpet

If the cold, millennial gray is the last thing you want your home to feel and look like, you might enjoy warm carpet underfoot.

Better Homes & Gardens' Maria Sabella writes, "Carpet is the perfect design element for setting a warm and inviting tone in a room, and one that provides a cozy layer to build upon with furniture, decor, and a color scheme."

Be sure to take your space into account when you choose a color and material. Light colors will show wear and dirt faster, so it's wise to opt for a warmer or more neutral color in higher-traffic areas.

If your bathroom needs a makeover: luxury vinyl

When the bathroom needs a makeover from head to toe, consider what you'd like under your feet every day. Though older generations used to put carpet everywhere — literally everywhere — installing it in the bathroom isn't popular today.

Luxury vinyl flooring is a great option for bathrooms (or anywhere prone to humidity) because it is water-resistant and durable.

When your partner doesn't mop up the water splashed all over the floor while getting out of the shower, or your child flushes something down the toilet and water overflows, you'll be glad you opted for luxury vinyl.

If you have little kids: carpet

Hot take: little kids and carpet are a good combination. Though spills are easier to wipe up on hard flooring, the extra padding and comfort of carpet are reassuring.

When little ones are crawling and learning to walk, the little tumbles and trips can be hard for them (and for you to watch).

By adding a little cushioning to the floor, your children can go through all of the movement phases a little more comfortably.

Photo: Adobe.com/Yakobchuk Olena

