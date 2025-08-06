2 sentenced to federal prison for trafficking 40K fentanyl pills into Utah

By Cassidy Wixom, KSL.com | Posted - Aug. 6, 2025 at 1:30 p.m.

 
A seized bag of fentanyl pills is pictured. Two men from Arizona were sentenced in federal court to multiple years in prison for trafficking 40,000 fentanyl pills to Utah.

A seized bag of fentanyl pills is pictured. Two men from Arizona were sentenced in federal court to multiple years in prison for trafficking 40,000 fentanyl pills to Utah. (Utah Department of Public Safety)

Save Story

SALT LAKE CITY — Two men from Arizona were sentenced in federal court to multiple years in prison for trafficking 40,000 fentanyl pills to Utah.

Dominic Jared Arias Aceves, 23, and Cristo Alexander Urias Salazar, 32, were sentenced by a U.S. District Court judge for trafficking drugs from Arizona to Utah for further distribution. Aceves, of Arizona, and Salazar, who is from Mexico but has been living in Arizona, pleaded guilty in May to possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute.

FBI agents began investigating the men, and other alleged members of a drug trafficking organization, in October 2024. On Oct. 21, agents executed a search warrant for a hotel room in Salt Lake City where officials believed the men were staying, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

During the search, almost 4,000 grams of fentanyl, 3.19 grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were seized, according to court documents. The amount of fentanyl equated to about 40,000 pills.

Agents believe evidence gathered from the hotel room shows the room was paid for by Salazar and used by Aceves for the distribution of fentanyl. In an interview with the agents, Salazar admitted to possessing the narcotics found and said he and Aceves had transported the drugs from Arizona to Utah for redistribution, court documents state.

Aceves was sentenced to five years in prison and five years of supervised release. Salazar was sentenced to four years in prison and will be transferred to Immigration and Customs Enforcement for deportation proceedings after his term is finished.

Related stories

Most recent Police & Courts stories

Related topics

Police & CourtsUtahSalt Lake County
Cassidy Wixom is an award-winning reporter for KSL.com. She covers Utah County communities, arts and entertainment, and breaking news. Cassidy graduated from BYU before joining KSL in 2022.

Most Viewed

STAY IN THE KNOW

Get informative articles and interesting stories delivered to your inbox weekly. Subscribe to the KSL.com Trending 5.
By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Newsletter Signup

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2025 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  