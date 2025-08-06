Lourdes Gurriel Jr. makes history, crushes 103.9 mph pitch from Mason Miller for a 2-run homer

By David Brandt, Associated Press | Updated - Aug. 6, 2025 at 1:00 p.m. | Posted - Aug. 6, 2025 at 12:32 a.m.

 
Arizona Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel Jr., right, celebrates his two-run home run against the San Diego Padres with Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo (2) during the eighth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025, in Phoenix.

Arizona Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel Jr., right, celebrates his two-run home run against the San Diego Padres with Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo (2) during the eighth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

PHOENIX — San Diego Padres reliever Mason Miller was bringing the heat on Tuesday night.

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. returned the favor.

Gurriel crushed a 103.9 mph fastball from Miller into the left-field seats for a two-run homer in the eighth inning, tying the game at 5-all. It was the fastest pitch hit for a homer since MLB started pitch tracking in 2008.

"It's something that just happened," Gurriel said through a translator. "It's not that easy."

It was part of a two-homer night for Gurriel. The veteran also hit a two-run shot in the first inning.

The hard-throwing Miller was acquired from the Athletics at last week's trade deadline. He routinely throws over 100 mph and hit 104.2 mph with his hardest pitch on Tuesday night.

"It was loud contact," D-backs manager Torey Lovullo said. "We know Mason Miller's got a big arm. It's a massive arm and he's going to challenge you with it. Our hitter was ready."

The Padres won the game 10-5 in 11 innings.

