Navy sailor charged in federal court with enticing teen via social media

SALT LAKE CITY — A U.S. Navy service member was charged in federal court with manipulating a minor via social media for months and exchanging sexually explicit photos.

Bryce Lucas Stimka, 24, currently stationed in Augusta, Georgia, was arrested last week. His indictment was unsealed the next day, charging him with production of child sexual abuse material, coercion and enticement for illegal sexual activity, and receiving child sexual abuse material, all federal felonies.

Between July 2024 and March 2025, Stimka began communicating with a 14-year-old girl on social media, the charges state.

"Over the course of their communication, more than 15,000 texts were exchanged between Stimka and the minor victim discussing various sex acts, the victim's age, and their potential relationship. Additionally, sexually explicit images and videos of the victim were exchanged," the U.S. Attorney's Office of Utah said in a statement.

Federal prosecutors would not say whether the victim lives in Utah, but it is likely since it is a Utah case that involves interstate commerce.

Stimka was arrested in Georgia. No date has been scheduled yet for an appearance in Salt Lake City's federal court.