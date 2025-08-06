Navy sailor charged in federal court with enticing teen via social media

By Cassidy Wixom, KSL.com | Posted - Aug. 6, 2025 at 2:15 p.m.

 
A U.S. Navy service member was charged in Utah's federal court with manipulating a 14-year-old girl via social media for months and exchanging sexually explicit photos.

A U.S. Navy service member was charged in Utah's federal court with manipulating a 14-year-old girl via social media for months and exchanging sexually explicit photos. (Billion Photos, Shutterstock)

SALT LAKE CITY — A U.S. Navy service member was charged in federal court with manipulating a minor via social media for months and exchanging sexually explicit photos.

Bryce Lucas Stimka, 24, currently stationed in Augusta, Georgia, was arrested last week. His indictment was unsealed the next day, charging him with production of child sexual abuse material, coercion and enticement for illegal sexual activity, and receiving child sexual abuse material, all federal felonies.

Between July 2024 and March 2025, Stimka began communicating with a 14-year-old girl on social media, the charges state.

"Over the course of their communication, more than 15,000 texts were exchanged between Stimka and the minor victim discussing various sex acts, the victim's age, and their potential relationship. Additionally, sexually explicit images and videos of the victim were exchanged," the U.S. Attorney's Office of Utah said in a statement.

Federal prosecutors would not say whether the victim lives in Utah, but it is likely since it is a Utah case that involves interstate commerce.

Stimka was arrested in Georgia. No date has been scheduled yet for an appearance in Salt Lake City's federal court.

Cassidy Wixom is an award-winning reporter for KSL.com. She covers Utah County communities, arts and entertainment, and breaking news. Cassidy graduated from BYU before joining KSL in 2022.

