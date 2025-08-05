Jazz trade for former friend Georges Niang and 2 second-round picks

SALT LAKE CITY — The "Minivan" is set to make a second stop in Utah.

The Utah Jazz have traded undrafted rookie RJ Luis Jr. to Boston in exchange for former friend Georges Niang and two future second-round picks, according to ESPN.

The Celtics have made cost-cutting an offseason priority as they look to avoid the second apron, and Utah is the latest beneficiary. The Jazz essentially received two future picks just for taking on Niang's $8.2 million expiring deal.

Niang's salary will be absorbed into Utah's trade exception generated from the John Collins deal. The Jazz still have about $18 million left of that exception following Tuesday's move.

It's the second cost-saving move Niang has been a part of this offseason. Niang, who was born and raised near Boston, joined the Celtics in early July as part of the trade that sent Kristaps Porzingis to Atlanta. He projected to be a rotation player for the Celtics, but his homecoming proved to be very short-lived.

Now, he'll have a different kind of homecoming.

Niang previously played for the Jazz from 2017-21, helping the team reach the playoffs in each of those seasons. He was a rotation player during the 2020-21 campaign, when the Jazz finished with the NBA's best record.

He averaged 5.5 points and shot 41% from 3-point range during his time in Utah.

Niang won't see too many familiar faces, though. The Jazz's entire roster and coaching staff have turned over since his last game with the team.

With the trade, Utah now has 16 players under standard contracts — one over the league maximum. It's expected that the Jazz will find a new home for Kevin Love, who was acquired in the Collins trade. KJ Martin Jr. is also on a non-guaranteed contract worth just over $8 million.