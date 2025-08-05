Cache County man charged with raping teenager is being investigated in other sex assaults

LOGAN — A Providence man was charged Monday with raping a teenage girl and is being investigated in at least three other alleged sexual assaults.

Cameron Michael Dahle, 22, was charged last week in 1st District Court with rape, a first-degree felony, in connection to an alleged rape in March 2021.

A 17-year-old girl attended a party in Cache County at a house where parties with alcohol and sex were common, court documents state.

The teenager was "highly intoxicated" when Dahle, who was a year older and had already graduated from high school at the time, took her into a bedroom and started raping her, the charges allege. The teenager told police Dahle was hurting her and she kept telling him "no," and "stop," but Dahle allegedly told her to "shut up" and continued until the girl vomited.

The girl's friend said she found her in the bedroom while Dahle was nearby and partially undressed and she helped clean her up before taking her home.

"While these charges involve a single victim, the state is currently investigating allegations from three other women against the defendant," the charging documents say. Those allegations date back to 2016, and additional charges could be filed based on further investigation, according to a statement from the Utah Attorney General's Office.

The alleged victim from the party was contacted on social media a few months after the incident by another girl who claimed to have been raped by Dahle, the charges state. The second girl tried to warn the first teenager about Dahle and announced she was going to pursue charges against him, the charges state. The 17-year-old agreed to talk to police about what happened to her at the party in support of the second victim, even though she had previously decided not to press charges against Dahle, fearing repercussions.

The second alleged victim told investigators that in June 2020 that she was hanging out with Dahle, whom she had been dating for more than a year. The two were engaged in "consensual sexual activity for a brief period," but the teen said Dahle raped her in a car even she told him "no" repeatedly, the charges state.

She was also 17 at the time of the assault and reported it to police in June 2021. The Cache County Attorney's Office, however, declined to file criminal charges, so she and the first alleged victim requested that their cases be reviewed by the Utah Attorney General's Office.

A third woman said she was 15 in December 2019 and was sexually assaulted in a car while on a date. She said she and Dahle were kissing when he said he wanted to take things further. The girl said multiple times that she did not want to and asked to be taken home. Dahle started driving her home, then pulled over and sexually assaulted her, according to the court documents.

A fourth woman saw a TikTok video from the first alleged victim accusing Dahle of raping her. The woman reached out to the video creator and said she had been sexually assaulted by Dahle in her home in 2016 when she was 13 years old, the charges say, and she agreed to meet with police about the incident.

"The defendant currently faces one first-degree felony rape count, punishable by an indeterminate prison sentence of five years to life. The allegations of the other female complainants may result in additional first-degree felony charges, which could run consecutively," the charges state.

Even if additional charges aren't filed, the other alleged victims' testimonies will be used in this case, prosecutors said.

The Utah Attorney General's Office encourages anyone who believes they may be a victim of Dahle to call 801-281-1200 or email aginvestcomplaints@agutah.gov.

Dahle is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 25.