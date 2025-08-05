2 killed in single-vehicle crash in Cache County

CLARKSTON, Cache County — Two people were found dead after a single-vehicle crash near the Utah-Idaho border on Tuesday.

Cache County sheriff's deputies responded to reports of a crash with two people "obviously deceased" near the North Valley Landfill, 14200 Stink Creek Road in Clarkston, just after 6 a.m. They arrived to find a single vehicle crash, along with a man and woman who appeared to have been thrown from the vehicle, according to Cache County Lt. Mikelshan Bartschi. Both people were pronounced dead at the scene.

An employee of the landfill was the one who discovered the crash, Bartschi added.

Investigators say multiple open containers of alcohol were found at the scene and they suspect multiple factors may have contributed to the fatal crash, including the likely presence of alcohol, excessive speed and the failure to use seat belts.

Deputies are not sure why the two people were driving near the landfill, Bartschi said. The road continues north from where the crash occurred into Idaho, he said, but it passes through the private property of the landfill, so the vehicle was essentially at the end of the road.

He urged drivers and passengers to wear seat belts.

"We'll remind everybody that speed and seat belts are our biggest contributing factors for when we have fatal crashes," he said. "This is ... toward the tail end of the most ... deadly 100 days of the year, and we want to remind everybody: Slow down, arrive alive, put your seat belts on and don't ever drink and drive."

The victims' names have not yet been released, pending notification of next of kin.

This story may be updated.