US violent crime fell 4.5% in 2024, down a second year, FBI says

WASHINGTON — Violent crime fell 4.5% in the United States last year, marking the second consecutive annual decline, while hate crimes decreased by 1.5%, the FBI said in its annual national crime report released on Tuesday.

The report is based on data collected from 16,675 state and local law enforcement agencies, which together represent about 86% of the FBI's crime data reporting program. It showed a decline in overall crime across the country following a pandemic-era spike.

There was a 14.9% drop in murder and non-negligent manslaughter — the lowest rate in nine years — and a 5.2% decline in incidents of rape.

It said 64 law enforcement officers had been feloniously killed in the line of duty last year. Firearms were involved in 46 of those deaths, according to a summary of the Uniform Crime Reporting Program report, which noted that assaults on law enforcement reached a 10-year high in 2024, with 85,730 officers assaulted in the line of duty.

Not all law enforcement agencies provide this data to the FBI, and metrics used for the provided data are not always the same across agencies and jurisdictions.

The summary report also highlighted nationwide decreases in property crime offenses in 2024. It said property crime decreased 8.1%, with burglaries down 8.6%. There was an estimated 18.6% decline in motor vehicle theft.

"Relevant data helps police fight violent crime by aiding in resource allocation and it helps families learn more about their communities," FBI Assistant Director Timothy Ferguson said on a call with reporters on Tuesday.

In the next few weeks, FBI officials said, the bureau will start releasing monthly reports to better assist law enforcement agencies.

"As we move toward monthly data releases and more agencies submit diverse data on a more frequent basis, we can produce an even more timely and accurate picture of crimes in the United States," Ferguson said.