13 displaced by Ogden apartment fire

OGDEN — Thirteen residents were displaced from an Ogden apartment building after a blaze tore through the building's attic late Monday, according to fire officials.

Crews were called to the scene of a fire on the 300 block of 32nd Street just after 11 p.m. and arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the windows and roof of a multilevel apartment building, Ogden Deputy Fire Chief Michael Slater said in a news release Tuesday.

"Firefighters acted swiftly and aggressively to search the structure and get water on the fire," Slater said. "The fire had consumed a large portion of the attic space. Once the search was completed and the apartments evacuated, crews moved to a defensive posture to protect exposed buildings."

Firefighters reentered to building when conditions improved to extinguish the blaze.

Thirty-two firefighters from Ogden and Riverdale responded to the scene and one was treated for heat exhaustion. Thirteen residents of the building were displaced, according to Slater.

"We commend the professionalism and teamwork displayed by all responding personnel, whose actions helped protect the surrounding community," he added.

The cause and origin of the fire are still being investigated.