Sign up now: KSL.com Sports' College Football Pick'em returns for 2025 season

SALT LAKE CITY — College football games will be played soon, and with it comes the return of KSL.com Sports' College Football Pick'em in its 10th year.

For those new to Pick'em, it's simple: guess the score for five college football games that are selected weekly by the KSL.com Sports staff. Each week, the three local FBS teams — BYU, Utah and Utah State — and other national matchups of merit will be included in the weekly selection of games you'll be asked to predict.

The participant who picks the winning team and is closest to the final game score will earn the maximum number of points (50) allowed, and everyone else will be graded on how close they are to the final score. The maximum game score will increase to 100 points for in-state rivalry games in the season or bowl games at the end of the season.

During bowl season, there will be 15 games to predict, with the final matchup featuring the National Championship game on Jan. 19, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Want to spice up the competition? Create or join a group to compete against your family, friends, co-workers or neighbors for ultimate bragging rights. You can also see if your predictions are better than the KSL.com Sports staff, who will release their picks each week.

To get started, create your 2025 entry here.

As a note: No picks will be made for Week 0 games. The five games selected for Week 1 are as follows:

Game 1: Texas at Ohio State

8/30 10 a.m. MDT - Ohio Stadium; Columbus, OH

TV: FOX Texas Ohio State

Game 2: UTEP at Utah State

8/30 5:30 p.m. MDT - Maverik Stadium; Logan, UT

TV: CBSSN UTEP Utah State

Game 3: Portland State at BYU

8/30 6 p.m. MDT - LaVell Edwards Stadium; Provo, UT

TV: ESPN+ Portland State BYU

Game 4: Utah at UCLA

8/30 9 p.m. MDT - Rose Bowl Stadium; Pasadena, CA

TV: FOX Utah UCLA