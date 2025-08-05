An iconic Utah restaurant is coming to Downtown Daybreak

Estimated read time: 4-5 minutes

For over 65 years, Hires Big H has been a cherished Utah institution.

Founded in 1959, it built its reputation on made‑from‑scratch burgers, hand‑cut fries, frosty mugs of root beer, and that classic pink fry sauce that locals love.

But the locals aren't the only ones noticing how good it is.

Photo: Downtown Daybreak | Hires Big H

Hires' commitment to quality has earned national recognition, including a spot on USA Today's list of the best burgers in 25 U.S. cities. It's also been featured in The Wall Street Journal, Gourmet magazine, and AAA's Via travel guide, among other publications.

Now, one of Salt Lake's most beloved tradition is heading to Downtown Daybreak in South Jordan.

The new location will open in Downtown Daybreak across from The Ballpark at America First Square, which is the new home of the Salt Lake Bees, as well as Utah's first Megaplex cinema entertainment center.

Fans can expect all the same favorites, including scratch-made buns, house-ground beef and freshly squeezed limeades, all served in a warm, retro atmosphere that defines the brand.

A tasty tradition

If you've never been to Hires Big H, picture this: juicy burgers made with high-quality beef, ground in-house; fluffy, made-from-scratch buns; fresh, juicy tomatoes and crisp lettuce, all generously doused in their signature fry sauce.

Photo: Downtown Daybreak | Hires Big H

On the side, you'll see golden fries, cut fresh each day, or thick onion rings, hand-cut and battered every morning. For dessert, don't miss their thick, creamy milkshakes and freezes — all served up with a healthy dose of old-school hospitality.

And for those in the know, the real treat is their fresh-squeezed lime drinks. Every day, hundreds of limes are hand-juiced for classic limeades, cherry limeades, and what many call the best lime Diet Coke in town. Pro tip: It's even better when you pair it with their craveable crushed ice.

Photo: Downtown Daybreak | Hires Big H

Downtown Daybreak: A hub of food, fun and community

The new location brings this Utah favorite closer to where the majority of growth is occurring in the southwest quadrant of the Salt Lake Valley.

Photo: Downtown Daybreak | Hires Big H

Situated in the heart of one of Utah's fastest-growing communities, Hires Big H is adjacent to a spacious lawn that hosts a summer concert series and, soon, a winter ice-skating rink.

This spot is ideal for a pregame meal, a post-movie snack, or simply a relaxed dining experience with friends and family.

Where big city energy meets neighborhood charm

Downtown Daybreak is Utah's first sports and entertainment district. From the state-of-the-art ballpark, the new home of the Salt Lake Bees, to the debut of the Megaplex cinema entertainment center, this is just the beginning.

Photo: Downtown Daybreak | Hires Big H

The district combines vibrant energy with a walkable layout, mountain views, and the welcoming spirit Daybreak is known for.

As the southwest quadrant of the Salt Lake Valley continues to grow, the arrival of Hires Big H adds another piece of homegrown Utah flavor — a place where quality ingredients, nostalgic charm, and a love for doing things the right way never go out of style.

Introducing a classic to the next generation

Hires' new location in South Jordan is the perfect chance to pass down a beloved tradition.

Sure, the food is great — but the real magic is in the memories. For decades, families have gathered at Hires Big H not just for burgers and fries, but for the moments that come with them.

Photo: Downtown Daybreak | Hires Big H

Maybe you remember stopping by with your family on graduation night. Or maybe it was your grandfather's go-to lunch spot. Whatever brought you there before, you'll find it again in this new location— along with the chance to create a few new memories of your own.

As one Google reviewer put it: "My husband grew up eating here when he was just a little kid. He says the quality hasn't changed much either, and the food is still delicious."

Mark your calendar for the grand opening

The Hires Big H Downtown Daybreak location grand opening is Aug. 8., and you're invited to celebrate. Grand opening festivities will run from 4-7 p.m. and are open to the public. Stop by for a specially priced $3 milkshake — available all opening week, plus on any day the Salt Lake Bees play at home or a summer concert is on the schedule in Downtown Daybreak's America First Square.

Photo: Downtown Daybreak | Hires Big H

Once those doors swing open, one thing's certain: Downtown Daybreak is about to get a whole lot tastier.

Hires Big H is located at 5414 W. Center Field Drive South Jordan, UT 84009.

Keep up to date on all things Downtown Daybreak and Hires Big H by visiting downtowndaybreak.com or download the Downtown Daybreak app.