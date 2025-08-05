Right path, right school: Twin cyclists find success with Utah Online School

Estimated read time: 4-5 minutes

For elite mountain bikers Luke and Alex Mallen, every race begins with an important choice: picking the best path down the mountain. It's not always about speed — it's about being smart, planning ahead and staying in control.

That same approach helped the 16-year-old twins balance their busy training and racing schedules with school. When traditional schools couldn't keep up with their demanding lifestyle, they turned to Utah Online School.

UOS offers students across Utah the chance to customize their education. And for families like the Mallens, that flexibility has made all the difference.

An education that goes where you go

Luke and Alex spend much of their time racing down mountains, but their education follows a different pace — one that fits their demanding schedule. With frequent travel and training, they complete schoolwork on the go, often in airports or between events.

Utah Online School makes that possible. This free public program offers accredited core classes, electives and AP courses for students in grades K-12. The flexible online format allows students to move through coursework at a guided pace that fits their needs.

Some students need time for work. Others need space to focus or the freedom to travel. UOS gives them that freedom while keeping them on track to graduate and succeed far beyond the classroom.

Photo: Utah Online School

Balancing books and bikes

Luke and Alex rank among the top youth downhill mountain bikers in the country. They've landed podium finishes at major events like Crankworx, the Fox US Open and the Strait Acres Invitational. This summer, Luke will take it a step further by representing Team USA in Italy and France.

Both of them have also earned spots on the Commencal team and joined the Monster Army, an athlete development program run by Monster Energy. At 16, and really at any age, these are big accomplishments.

You might think a packed race calendar would make it hard for the Mallen brothers to keep up with school. But with Utah Online School, they stay on top of their coursework — and the podium.

Photo: Utah Online School

Growing as students — and leaders

Luke and Alex have already accomplished a lot for their age, but what really stands out is how they choose to spend their time off the bike.

When they're not racing, they stay busy giving back. They help mentor younger riders on the Outlaw Bike Team, pitch in on trail-building projects around the Salt Lake Valley and volunteer with the Utah Food Bank whenever they're home.

It's the kind of balance that Utah Online School is designed to support. With the ability to manage their own schedules, students like Luke and Alex can invest in their communities, build leadership skills and grow in ways that go far beyond academics.

Personalized learning for every student

The Mallen twins' story proves that students don't have to choose between their education and their dreams. With the right support, it's possible to achieve big goals — both in the classroom and beyond.

Not every student thrives in a traditional classroom with a fixed schedule. That's why Utah Online School offers a tailored approach that works with a student's lifestyle, not against it.

For some, that means traveling the world to pursue a passion. For others, it simply means learning at a guided pace, in a setting that fits their needs. UOS supports all kinds of learners with certified teachers, academic tools and credit tracking to help them stay focused and on track.

Photo: Utah Online School

Find the right educational path for you

You don't have to be a professional athlete to benefit from Utah Online School's flexible, student-focused approach. No matter where life takes your student, UOS can support their academic progress and personal goals every step of the way.

Utah Online K–12 is a free public school and part of the Washington County School District. It's open to all K–12 students living anywhere in Utah and serves more than 10,000 learners with the help of over 150 dedicated teachers and staff. The program meets students where they are by providing a high-quality, accredited education that adapts to their individual needs.

UOS strives to create a well-rounded, engaging online learning experience that encourages critical thinking, lifelong learning and prepares students for a future full of meaningful contributions and active citizenship.

If you think UOS might be the right path for your student, you can learn more and enroll at UtahOnlineSchool.org.