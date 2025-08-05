Heart of Minky quiz: How well do you know these summer rom-com movie classics?

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

Summer is time to kick back, relax, and treat yourself to activities you may not get to do during the rest of the busy year like reading a novel or watching a favorite movie.

And as every movie connoisseur knows, summery romantic comedies are their own elite genre that deserve to be enjoyed while "in season."

Whether you're watching poolside on an outdoor projector or cranking up the AC indoors to snuggle under your soft Minky blanket, you can't go wrong with one of these classic movies.

Test your knowledge on some of the best summer rom-coms—and don't forget to enter your email address for a chance to win a Minky Couture blanket!