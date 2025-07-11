West Nile virus found in Cache County mosquitoes

HYDE PARK, Cache County — The Utah State Public Health Laboratory has confirmed the presence of the West Nile virus in Cache County.

Mosquito pools — a collection of the insects trapped and tested for diseases — were collected from the communities of Amalga and Trenton in the county. Both areas tested positive for the West Nile virus.

To date, no county residents have reported being infected with the virus.

The Cache Mosquito Abatement District has been informed of the virus' presence in the county, and the district said it will continue its abatement efforts, especially in the evenings when the mosquitos known to carry the virus are the most present.

The abatement district recommends Cache County residents do the following to limit the risk of acquiring West Nile virus:

Use Environmental Protection Agency-registered insect repellent containing DEET, permethrin, picaridin, IR3535, or oil of lemon eucalyptus as directed.

Eliminate standing water around your home

Wear long sleeves and pants between dusk and dawn, when mosquitoes are most active.

Maintain roof gutters, keeping them clear of debris.

Clean or drain swimming pools regularly.

Ensure all window and door screens are intact and in good repair.

Trim tall grass and weeds.

West Nile virus is the most common disease carried by mosquitoes in the United States and can affect humans along with birds and horses, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Other animals can also be affected, they have reported.

The disease is transferred from a mosquito through a bite to a receiver. Most people who get the virus have mild symptoms similar to those with the flu, the CDC reports. Health officials also report that many people also have no symptoms at all.

Last year, one human case with the West Nile virus was found in Utah County, according to the county health department. The virus was found in Draper in 2024 but in mosquitoes only, according to Draper city government.