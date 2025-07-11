3 surprising ways to reverse insulin resistance and obesity — No. 3 is the craziest!

Estimated read time: 6-7 minutes

You're fat and tired.

It's not insulin's fault. Insulin is just the messenger. When sugar levels are high in the bloodstream, insulin instructs body cells to open their doors and allow sugar in. But under certain circumstances cells ignore insulin's message and the doors remain shut.

When the doors stay shut, you've got two problems. One, you don't get enough fuel (sugar) into the cells, so you're tired. Two, sugar stays in the bloodstream where it causes damage. In an effort to prevent this damage, the sugar is removed and stored as fat.

So, you're fat and tired.

How likely is it that you have insulin resistance? "Pretty likely ,and getting more likely all the time," says Dr. Whit Roberts, D.C. of Health Utah.

The percentage of adults with insulin resistance has doubled in the last 20 years, according to research published in the National Library of Medicine. Cleveland Clinic reports this is due to many factors including worsening diets, the exposure to more drugs and toxins, more stress and more fat.

"Insulin resistance is perhaps the most serious epidemic in the world today, Roberts says. "It can lead to all the major killers including heart disease, obesity, strokes, diabetes and 13 types of cancer. The good news is that we are learning all the time better ways to reverse it. Some are surprising."

Photo: Pixel-Shot - stock.adobe.com

One: Sleep

A 2022 study published in the National Library of Medicine showed that people who get less than seven hours of sleep have higher levels of insulin resistance.

"This is a problem since well over half my patients have some form of insomnia. They struggle falling asleep, staying asleep, or just getting sound sleep," Roberts says. "That's why at Health Utah, improving our patients' quality and quantity of sleep is one of our highest priorities."

Getting enough sleep, however, is easier said than done.

"Fortunately, we have found that lowering total body inflammation through a proprietary combination of herbs, foods and therapies leads to improved sleep in almost all of our patients," Roberts says.

Photo: Nasnunt - stock.adobe.com

Two: Antioxidants

The second surprising way to reverse insulin resistance is to increase your consumption of antioxidants. One study showed that taking 2 grams of vitamin C for two weeks resulted in a significant change in insulin resistance. Roberts explains this is why Health Utah's health and weight loss program relies heavily on eating foods rich in antioxidants. Additionally certain foods with high polyphenol and phytonutrient content are recommended as they have also been found to help.

Of course, this is the hard part. Everyone knows they should be eating better. It's just hard when low-quality foods are flavor-enhanced, sugar-laced, caffeine boosted and so convenient. That's why the health and weight loss program at Health Utah focuses heavily on making the transition to healing foods easier. They use a process called framework that engages the subconscious mind to reframe your relationship with food. Weekly classes and educational materials also provide skills, tools, and strategies necessary to achieve sustainable weight loss.

Photo: hocine - stock.adobe.com

Three: Lemon juice

The craziest way science has found to help reverse insulin resistance is drinking lemon juice. Scientific research is now reflecting what holistic healers have suggested for years, that lemon juice has a powerful effect for good in the body, even improving sensitivity to insulin and lowering blood sugar levels.

Roberts and Health Utah utilize this kind of knowledge in working with their patients. Lemon juice has been a consistent part of their health and weight loss program for over 10 years.

"When our patients start their health and weight loss program, they begin by cleaning out the body. This requires improving liver function," Roberts says. "Lemons, herbs and in-office therapies facilitate this detoxification as well as the reversal of insulin resistance."

Health Utah specializes in sustainable weight loss. Everything they do is geared toward this goal. Their coaching, their classes, their work with the subconscious mind, the fact that they don't count calories or cut out carbs and their focus on reversing insulin resistance create a lasting solution to the health and weight issues of their patients.

Health Utah invites KSL readers to take advantage of a $59 weight loss package. The package allows two people to get body scans. These scans identify potential underlying conditions that cause insulin resistance and stubborn weight. You will walk away with a 17-page report detailing the findings.

Roberts will review the results of the scan with you, correlate its findings with your health history. This provides a tremendous amount of information allowing him to make valuable recommendations.

You will also be able to fill out a proprietary survey that will give you insight into health issues that likely compromise your weight loss efforts. Thousands of KSL readers have taken this survey and been amazed at the information it provides.

There is no obligation. Find out now why you are struggling with your health and weight issues. Call Health Utah at (801) 609-3478 or click here to get your $59 weight loss package.

The opinions and conclusions expressed in this article are the sponsor's own and do not reflect the views or opinions of KSL.com. This Site Does Not Provide Medical Advice. Any content on this Site, such as text, graphics, images, information obtained from, or contained on this Site are for informational purposes only. The content is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read on this site! The owner and operator of this site do not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, products, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on the site. Reliance on any information provided by the Operator, including their employees, contractors or others appearing on the Site at the invitation of the Operator, or other visitors to the Site is solely at your own risk. If you think you may have a medical emergency, call your doctor or 911 immediately.