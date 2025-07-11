Grand Canyon's North Rim closed due to nearby wildfire

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — The North Rim of the Grand Canyon is closed "until further notice" as a wildfire rages in the area, park rangers announced on Thursday.

Rangers also ordered an evacuation of people at the North Rim because of the White Sage Fire, which is burning on Bureau of Land Management land near Jacob Lake, Arizona, north of the park. An evacuation of the Jacob Lake area was also ordered, according to the Coconino County Sheriff's Office in Arizona.

The fire, sparked by lightning on Wednesday, has already grown to 8,700 acres and remains 0% contained, the BLM reported Friday afternoon. The fire has closed U.S. Highway 89A in the area, which is a key route for the North Rim and northern Arizona in general.

Another wildfire, dubbed the Dragon Bravo Fire, is currently burning within the North Rim. The lightning-caused fire has burned 120 acres since it was first reported on July 4 and remains 0% contained as of Thursday night.

Like Utah, Arizona has experienced dry conditions that have heightened fire danger. Nearly 88% of Coconino County is listed as being in either moderate, severe or extreme drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

It's unclear how long the North Rim closure will remain in place. The Grand Canyon has already drawn in more than 1.7 million visitors since the start of this year, and attracted nearly 5 million visitors last year.