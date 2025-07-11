Security guard charged with shooting, critically injuring property owner's friend

SALT LAKE CITY — A security guard was charged Thursday with shooting and critically injuring another man in Salt Lake City.

Amos Gerson Lucero, 66, of Salt Lake City, is charged in 3rd District Court with illegal discharge of a gun causing serious injury, a first-degree felony; aggravated assault resulting in serious injury, a second-degree felony; being a restricted person in possession of a gun, a third-degree felony; and marijuana possession, a class B misdemeanor.

Salt Lake police were called about 11:50 p.m. Monday to 601 S. Iron Rose Place (3830 West) on a report of a shooting. Officers arrived to find Curtis Sorensen, 41, with a gunshot wound. He told police that he was "shot by the security guard," according to charging documents.

Officers, who noted that Lucero had a "strong odor" of alcohol on his breath, also saw "blood on his jacket and pants and located a fabric ankle holster attached to his leg," the charges state.

Lucero then took a ziplock baggie of marijuana out of his sock and gave it to police because he "wanted to be honest," and then said, "If I'm facing life in prison for doing this (expletive) under, which I wouldn't even lose a (expletive) day worth of sleep, (expletive) him. It'll be the last (expletive) he ever (expletive) with," according to the charges. "He was my friend and everything, but he was a two-faced (expletive)."

The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. As of Thursday, "the victim is currently intubated following surgery from this incident," prosecutors said.

The owner of the property was contacted and said Sorensen is "a long-time friend who works on cars in the lot" and also "had keys to the main office and gate and would often work at night in the summer to avoid the heat," the charges state.