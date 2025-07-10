East-west travel returns to major Salt Lake County roadway as new Bangerter interchange opens

TAYLORSVILLE — A key east-west connection route is reopening in Salt Lake County after about a year of construction.

4700 South will reopen at Bangerter Highway on Friday, which is expected to improve traffic flow in Taylorsville and the middle part of the county, according to Utah Department of Transportation officials. Its reopening will happen about a year after the closure began.

One lane for on- and off-ramps will also be open, although construction is still ongoing in the area. Pedestrians are encouraged to use the north side of the road to cross the freeway until the project wraps up later this year.

"Opening 4700 South to east-west traffic is a big milestone that will make a real difference for everyone moving through this area," said UDOT Region 2 Director Robert Stewart in a statement. "We're keeping the momentum going on this project and getting closer and closer to the finish line every day."

UDOT officials add that the reopening is also a "significant milestone" in the state's ongoing project to convert Bangerter Highway into a freeway. The agency closed east-west travel on 4700 South on July 12, 2024, as it launched the project to turn what was previously a four-way stop with traffic lights into a freeway-style interchange.

Since then, crews constructed a bridge over the highway with on-ramps and off-ramps connecting 4700 South with the highway.

It follows similar projects that have taken place over the past decade, including interchanges at many of the major roads that cross Bangerter Highway. Crews are still working on interchanges at 9800 South, 13400 South and 2700 West.

They will begin pouring concrete for the deck of the new 13400 South bridge next week, and traffic will flow underneath the new bridge by the end of the month, UDOT officials said Thursday. Traffic is expected to move underneath the other two new bridges — at 9800 South and 2700 West — by the end of the summer, with all the projects wrapping up by fall.

UDOT still has a few other interchanges to go after that, but it plans to convert all of the interchanges up to California Avenue in Salt Lake City to improve traffic flow along the west side of the county. Partial funding for the last section could be available as early as 2027, according to the agency.

The north-south highway is one of Salt Lake County's most heavily used routes, averaging about 60,000 vehicles per day.