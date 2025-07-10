Diego Luna, RSL both in better places as USMNT star makes return from Gold Cup

Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes

HERRIMAN — There were a few more cameras at Real Salt Lake's training session on Thursday.

The occasion?

Diego Luna was set to make his first appearance in front of Utah media after a Gold Cup run with the U.S. men's national team that turned the 21-year-old into a household name among American soccer fans.

The USMNT fell short of Gold Cup glory with a 2-1 loss to Mexico in the final, but Luna made his mark with three goals and two assists, including a brace against Guatemala in the semifinals.

RSL won twice and drew once in Luna's absence, with the Claret and Cobalt playing their best soccer all year heading into a crucial matchup against recent rival Houston Dynamo on Saturday at America First Field.

Luna watched all three games while away with the USMNT, and said he noticed something "click" for his home club over the last month or so.

"The team is running more, pushing more and fighting harder," Luna said. "I've known that we have the quality and players to do things, and I think now, seeing that they have that extra little fight in them, that is helping them. That's what we needed, because the quality of players has always been there."

As for Luna's role in helping keep that momentum going? It's simple: keep scoring goals and getting assists like he did with the national team. He leads RSL in both goals and assists, with eight and four, respectively, and said his goal is to reach double digits in both categories by the end of 2025.

Increased production at the international level, of course, brought more eyeballs and interested parties in acquiring Luna's talents. MLS insider Tom Bogert reported Wednesday that Spanish club Celta Vigo is "among European clubs with interest" in the RSL star, with English side Leeds United also mentioned as a possible suitor in recent months.

So how is Luna handling the increased interest and popularity?

"For me, it's about performing on the field, and then letting (my agent) handle all that stuff," Luna said. "You get on Instagram, you get on Twitter, there's things flying everywhere, both positive and negative. But I'm really starting to try and get off that stuff, because it really is just kind of draining when you see your face on so many posts."

Those posts aren't going away any time soon, with Luna headlining the MLS All-Star game on July 23 against the Liga MX All-Stars, including several players from another one of his apparent suitors, Club America.

Bogert said no bids or talks have happened yet with RSL, who "wouldn't let (Luna) go for cheap if a bid arrives." The club made two record sales in 2024, with teenager Fidel Barajas sent to Liga MX club Chivas for $4 million and Andres Gomez sold to French side Rennes for $10 million.

RSL continues its July homestand Saturday against Houston at 7:30 p.m. MDT at AFF, before leaving for a one-off midweek road game on Wednesday in Portland.

Luna and his teammates have said that making the postseason is now the team's sole focus, currently sitting 4 points behind the final playoff spot. Houston is tied in points with Austin and Colorado for the ninth-and-final playoff spot in the Western Conference.