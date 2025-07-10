Native American culture to be featured at Native Market Days in Orem

By Tim Vandenack, KSL.com | Posted - July 10, 2025 at 6:02 p.m.

 
A hoop dancer performs on July 8, 2024, at Thanksgiving Point in Lehi. Hoop dancing will be featured at Native Market Days at Utah Valley University in Orem on Friday and Saturday.

A hoop dancer performs on July 8, 2024, at Thanksgiving Point in Lehi. Hoop dancing will be featured at Native Market Days at Utah Valley University in Orem on Friday and Saturday. (American Indian Services)

OREM — American Indian Services is hosting an event highlighting Native American culture on the Utah Valley University campus in Orem that will feature traditional dancing, a fashion show and artwork.

Native Market Days, now in its third year, goes from Friday, July 11, from 4-9 p.m. to Saturday, July 12, from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. The free event will be held at the Utah Valley University Computer Science Building Courtyard, 800 W. University Parkway.

Chauma Kee-Jansen, executive director of American Indian Services, says the event serves in part to bridge Native and and non-Native cultures. American Indian Services is a nonprofit group based in Lehi that provides scholarship funding to Native Americans.

"We really want to let people know that Native Americans live here among you in the urban setting of Utah, not just on reservations," Kee-Jansen said. "We're in your schools, we're in your communities and our culture is alive and it's something that's beautiful that we would love to share with you."

Hoop dancing will occur on both days of the event, featuring representatives from varied tribal groups from several states. Participants use hoops to tell stories, and the dance is meant to underscore that "we're connected to everything in nature, and we're connected to each other," Kee-Jansen said.

Vendors in the art market will be offering everything from jewelry and rugs to paintings and pottery, said Debbie Mudliar, development director for American Indian Services.

The fashion show will take place on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. in the Utah Valley University Grand Ballroom. It will feature the works of four Indigenous designers.

Tim Vandenack covers immigration, multicultural issues and Northern Utah for KSL.com. He worked several years for the Standard-Examiner in Ogden and has lived and reported in Mexico, Chile and along the U.S.-Mexico border.

