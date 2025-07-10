Beat the heat with a luxury vacation in Park City (and a deal for locals)

Estimated read time: 4-5 minutes

Summer in Utah might be "cool" in a whole lot of ways, but temperature isn't one of them. In fact, summer temperatures from the Wasatch Front down to Southern Utah often exceed three digits, making a staycation feel just a little sweltering.

Fortunately, there's a break-in-the-heat and a cool (in both senses of the word) retreat just 30 minutes east of Salt Lake City: Park City. This historic mining town turned world-class ski destination delivers alpine charm, miles of open trails and a full calendar of family-friendly events throughout the warmer months.

And for travelers looking to experience the season in elevated style, Stein Eriksen Residences offers a luxury mountain getaway — with exclusive savings for Utah residents.

A cool-weather getaway just a short drive away

While much of Utah swelters through July and August, Park City enjoys daytime highs that hover in the 70s and 80s, thanks to its 7,000-foot elevation. Evenings cool down dramatically, making it one of the few places in the state where a sweater might still be required after sunset.

This climate makes the area ideal for hiking, mountain biking, fly fishing and paddleboarding, as well as more laid-back pursuits like patio dining and gallery hopping along Park City's historic Main Street. For families, the town's summer activities include everything from alpine coasters and zip lines at Park City Mountain Resort to kid-friendly concerts and film screenings under the stars.

Photo: Stein Eriksen Residences

Luxury in the heart of the mountains

For those who want to pair outdoor adventure with modern comfort, Stein Eriksen Residences has long been a premier choice. Located in Deer Valley, the Residences offer luxury accommodations in a tranquil setting, nestled among aspens and overlooking Park City's scenic terrain.

Part of the renowned Stein Collection, the property combines the privacy of fully appointed condos and homes with the personalized service of a boutique hotel. Amenities include indoor and outdoor pools, a full-service spa, state-of-the-art fitness center and the acclaimed 7880 Club — a contemporary restaurant with panoramic mountain views and a curated menu that celebrates local ingredients.

Guest accommodations feature sleek alpine design, with floor-to-ceiling windows, private balconies, gourmet kitchens and fireplaces. Some residences even include private hot tubs, ideal for winding down after a day on the trails.

What sets Stein Eriksen Residences apart, however, is its focus on thoughtful details. From valet service and turndown touches to concierge-arranged adventures, the guest experience is designed to be seamless and restorative.

Park City, reimagined for summer

Though known internationally for its skiing, Park City is a vibrant summer destination, with activities that rival its winter draw.

Outdoor enthusiasts can explore more than 400 miles of interconnected hiking and biking trails, many of which are accessible from Stein Eriksen Residences. Nearby Jordanelle Reservoir offers water sports and scenic picnic areas, while local outfitters can arrange horseback rides, hot air balloon tours and guided nature walks.

Park City's culinary scene is also in full swing during the summer, with wine dinners, farmers markets and tasting events showcasing the region's seasonal flavors. Live music fills the evenings, with concerts at Canyons Village and Deer Valley's Snow Park Amphitheater.

Art lovers can browse open-air galleries, participate in workshops, or attend the annual Kimball Arts Festival in August, one of the state's most celebrated cultural events.

Photo: Stein Eriksen Residences

A special offer for Utahns

To encourage more in-state visitors to enjoy the mountains this summer, Stein Eriksen Residences is offering a Utah Resident Rate — a seasonal promotion that provides exclusive savings to locals.

Guests who book under the Utah Resident Rate can enjoy reduced pricing while experiencing the same luxury accommodations and amenities. A valid Utah ID is required at check-in, and availability is limited during peak weekends.

The offer is available for a limited time and can be booked online at Stein Eriksen Residences.

Planning the perfect summer escape

With summer calendars filling fast and temperatures continuing to rise, now may be the ideal time to plan a mountain retreat. Whether it's a weekend with the kids or a romantic getaway for two, Park City offers both high-altitude adventure and a relaxing change of scenery.

For those looking to experience the town's cool temperatures and vibrant culture without sacrificing comfort, Stein Eriksen Residences is the ultimate home base. And with savings available to locals, it's easier than ever to trade the heat for high-end hospitality — without ever leaving Utah.