Man pleads guilty to attempted murder, sentenced in St. George double stabbing case

By Cody Blowers, St. George News | Posted - July 10, 2025 at 9:14 a.m.

 
A combination photo shows bailiffs at 5th District Court in St. George and a booking photo of 23-year-old Elian De Jesus Arias-Sierra, following a stabbing off of Dixie Downs Road that led to his arrest in Washington County, Jan. 3.

A combination photo shows bailiffs at 5th District Court in St. George and a booking photo of 23-year-old Elian De Jesus Arias-Sierra, following a stabbing off of Dixie Downs Road that led to his arrest in Washington County, Jan. 3. (Cody Blowers, St. George News, and Washington County Sheriff's Office)

Save Story

ST. GEORGE — A man who pleaded guilty to attempted murder and aggravated assault in connection with a double stabbing in St. George has been sentenced to prison.

Elian De Jesus Arias-Sierra, 23, appeared June 10 for a sentencing hearing in 5th District Court on one second-degree felony count of attempted murder and two third-degree felony counts of aggravated assault.

The case was filed following a reported stabbing on the night of Jan. 3. Detectives were dispatched to West 1465 North near Dixie Downs Road in St. George to find a man and woman seriously injured from multiple stab wounds, as previously reported by St. George News.

Sierra, who was identified as the assailant by several witnesses at the scene, was reportedly found at the residence with blood on his hands, face, neck and clothing.

The woman, 21, suffered stab wounds to her head, neck, shoulders and hands, while the man, 33, was stabbed in the head. Both were transported to St. George Regional Hospital for evaluation and treatment.

Read the full story at St. George News.

Most recent Police & Courts stories

Related topics

UtahSouthern UtahPolice & Courts
Cody Blowers

    Most Viewed

    STAY IN THE KNOW

    Get informative articles and interesting stories delivered to your inbox weekly. Subscribe to the KSL.com Trending 5.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
    Newsletter Signup

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2025 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  