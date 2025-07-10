Man pleads guilty to attempted murder, sentenced in St. George double stabbing case

ST. GEORGE — A man who pleaded guilty to attempted murder and aggravated assault in connection with a double stabbing in St. George has been sentenced to prison.

Elian De Jesus Arias-Sierra, 23, appeared June 10 for a sentencing hearing in 5th District Court on one second-degree felony count of attempted murder and two third-degree felony counts of aggravated assault.

The case was filed following a reported stabbing on the night of Jan. 3. Detectives were dispatched to West 1465 North near Dixie Downs Road in St. George to find a man and woman seriously injured from multiple stab wounds, as previously reported by St. George News.

Sierra, who was identified as the assailant by several witnesses at the scene, was reportedly found at the residence with blood on his hands, face, neck and clothing.

The woman, 21, suffered stab wounds to her head, neck, shoulders and hands, while the man, 33, was stabbed in the head. Both were transported to St. George Regional Hospital for evaluation and treatment.

