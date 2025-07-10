See the wonders of Japan in 2026 with a Utah tour group

Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes

If you've ever considered visiting Japan, this might be the best year to make that dream a reality. In 2023, Conde Nast Traveler subscribers voted Japan as the "best country in the world" and aided by a favorable exchange rate, the opportunity has only gotten better.

Known for its natural beauty, "The seasonal transitions are beautifully mirrored in its remarkable dining scene, featuring shun-no-shokuzai (seasonal ingredients)," explains the respected travel site.

And if you don't want to go it alone, this top bucket-list experience doesn't have to cost top-dollar. You can experience Japan at a discounted rate with Utah travel experts Jensen McKay Tours. Package rates for this 10-day adventure starts at just $3,999 with spots available April 7-16, 2026.

Not only is this a great time to visit Japan, there are some compelling reasons to go with an experienced Utah tour company and a reliable knowledgeable guide.

Photo: Leonid Andronov/Shutterstock.com

This is a can't-miss itinerary

You'll be amazed at what's included on the Japan trip. Not only will you see the country's legendary natural beauty, but your 10-day trip also features key stops in and around Tokyo, Kyoto, Mt. Fuji, Hiroshima and Osaka. Here's a sampling of what you'll see and do:

Meiji Jingu Shrine — Tokyo's most famous Shinto shrine dedicated to the spirit of the late Emperor Meiji. The park that surrounds the shrine has around 120,000 trees.

Takeshita Street is a 400-meter long alley filled with boutiques, shops, and cafes. Neighboring Harajuku is Omotesando, commonly referred to as Tokyo's Champs-Elysee.

Senso-ji

Hamarikyu Gardens

TeamLabs Borderless Museum — 0pened in early 2024, this jaw-dropping museum has no routes. Wander through museum at your own pace, discover rooms with stunning artwork that changes throughout the day.

Shibuya Crossing

SkyTree Tower - (10th tallest observatory in the world).

Osaka Castle

Bamboo Forest — Stroll in the bamboo groves before heading to the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Tenryu-ji. The most captivating spot inside the temple grounds is the landscaped garden that features a pond surrounded by rocks and pine trees set against the great Arashiyama Mountains.

Ryoan-ji

Nara Deer Park

Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park & Museum

Hiroshima A-bomb dome

Miyajima island (and ferry)

Nijo castle

Fushimi Inari-taisha

Free day in Tokyo with an option to join host at Disneyland or Disney Sea or spend the day at Ginza for some upscale shopping.

But this barely scratches the surface. To see the full itinerary, visit https://www.jensenmckaytours.com/japan.

The dollar/yen exchange rate has improved significantly

If you've traveled to Japan in the past, things likely felt a little expensive. Today, the current exchange rate between the Japanese yen and the U.S. dollar is more favorable. The dollar/yen exchange rate has improved nearly 13% in value over the past year, which is good news for tourists.

You'll save even more with Jensen McKay Tours

On top of a favorable exchange rate, traveling with Jensen McKay Tours will help you save even more money. The total cost of the trip begins at just $3,999 per person (with double occupancy), and this includes non-stop flights out of LAX, breakfasts and lunches, a chartered private group bus, a tour host and all entrances and activities on the itinerary.

Secure your spot while you still can!

Japan tours with Jensen McKay Tours typically sell out quickly, so act fast if you want to join this Utah group. The tour dates are April 7-16, 2026. To secure your spot, visit https://www.jensenmckaytours.com/japan or call 801-690-7688.

In addition to the Japan trip, Jensen McKay Tours also offer other tours through Europe, Africa, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, the Pacific and even Antarctica. Visit their website to view upcoming travel itineraries and plan that next great trip today!