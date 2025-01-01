Hurricane officials weigh in on water conservation plan proposed for new housing developments

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

HURRICANE — Washington County is facing critical water challenges, and local leaders are exploring innovative solutions to manage dwindling resources.

The Washington County Water Conservancy District presented its comprehensive water conservation strategy focusing on ultra-efficient development standards and drought response planning at a Hurricane City Council work meeting on April 17.

Doug Bennett, the district's conservation manager, outlined a voluntary program designed to encourage the construction of new single-family homes that use 33% less water than current standards. The proposed initiative would offer reduced impact fees for developments meeting specific water-efficiency criteria.

Landscaping in Washington County uses more than half of our water. – Doug Bennett, Washington County Water Conservancy District

Bennett said he has been visiting city councils across the county to propose the new program because "landscaping in Washington County uses more than half of our water."

