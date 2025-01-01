Hurricane officials weigh in on water conservation plan proposed for new housing developments

By Leah Call, St. George News | Posted - April 21, 2025 at 12:33 p.m.

 
Leaders in Washington County are exploring innovative solutions to manage dwindling water resources.

Leaders in Washington County are exploring innovative solutions to manage dwindling water resources. (Jason, Alamy )

Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

HURRICANE — Washington County is facing critical water challenges, and local leaders are exploring innovative solutions to manage dwindling resources.

The Washington County Water Conservancy District presented its comprehensive water conservation strategy focusing on ultra-efficient development standards and drought response planning at a Hurricane City Council work meeting on April 17.

Doug Bennett, the district's conservation manager, outlined a voluntary program designed to encourage the construction of new single-family homes that use 33% less water than current standards. The proposed initiative would offer reduced impact fees for developments meeting specific water-efficiency criteria.

Landscaping in Washington County uses more than half of our water.

– Doug Bennett, Washington County Water Conservancy District

Bennett said he has been visiting city councils across the county to propose the new program because "landscaping in Washington County uses more than half of our water."

Read the full article at St. George News.

Most recent Utah housing stories

Related topics

Utah housingSouthern UtahUtahEnvironment
Leah Call

    Most Viewed

    KSL.com Beyond Business
    KSL.com Beyond Series

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2025 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  