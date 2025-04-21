1 dead in police shooting in Farmington

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

FARMINGTON — One man was shot and killed by police early Monday after officers were called to a possible domestic violence situation.

Farmington police were called just before 2 a.m. to the area of Lupine Way and Foxglove Road on a report of a man "holding a pistol to a woman's head," according to a prepared statement from Farmington police.

The first-arriving officers found a man and woman outside the residence and the man was armed with a handgun, police stated.

"Officers gave multiple commands to drop the weapon, but he refused to do so. One officer fired his weapon, striking the male," according to police.

Despite receiving medical attention, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name had not been released as of Monday morning. The woman or any officers were not injured.

No other details were immediately available as police called it "an active and ongoing investigation."

This story may be updated.