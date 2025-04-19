It's a girl! 2-way star Shohei Ohtani of the Dodgers is now a father

By The Associated Press | Posted - April 19, 2025 at 4:59 p.m.

 
Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani runs to first as he grounds out during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Wednesday, April 16, 2025, in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani runs to first as he grounds out during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Wednesday, April 16, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

1 photo
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

ARLINGTON, Texas — Two-way star Shohei Ohtani is now a father.

The Los Angeles Dodgers slugger posted on Instagram on Saturday that his wife gave birth to a girl. Manager Dave Roberts also acknowledged the news in an in-game interview during LA's 4-3 loss at the Texas Rangers on Saturday.

"Congratulations Sho!" Roberts proclaimed while saying he wasn't sure what the baby's name was.

The 30-year-old Ohtani missed the first two games of the series matching the past two World Series champions. Before the game Saturday, Roberts said he didn't have an update on the baby, but was hopeful Ohtani would rejoin the club for the series finale Sunday.

The Japanese star had said he and his wife, 28-year-old former professional basketball player Mamiko Tanaka, were expecting a baby in 2025.

"I am so grateful to my loving wife who gave birth to our healthy, beautiful daughter," Ohtani wrote on Instagram. "To my daughter, thank you for making us very nervous yet super anxious parents."

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Photos

Most recent MLB stories

Related topics

MLBNational Sports
The Associated Press

    Most Viewed

    SPORTS NEWS STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
    Newsletter Signup

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2025 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  