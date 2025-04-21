How this local powersports brand has made a national impact

Estimated read time: 5-6 minutes

Last year, the Young Automotive Group commemorated 100 years in business. Throughout 2024, they celebrated their story — one that begins with an entrepreneur named Seldon "Jack" Olsen and continues to a present with over 30 locations across three states.

Despite the turn of the calendar year, the Young Automotive Group is still reaching milestones. Perhaps the most significant of 2025 is the 10th anniversary of their powersports division's establishment, which has become a staple across two states.

Consisting of eight dealerships in northern Utah and southern Idaho, Young Powersports' dealerships house machines, gear, parts and accessories from a variety of the industry's most popular brands and manufacturers. Throughout their development, their growth has been a catalyst for local discussions. Now, they're receiving national attention.

In January, Powersports Business magazine featured Young Powersports XL Centerville as a winner in the service department and community impact categories of their Best in Class list.

"These achievements represent the efforts we've made to truly reach our potential," said Nate Gailey, general manager of Young Powersports XL Centerville. "We had a strong vision of what we could become when we first moved into this facility. There's no doubt that we have something here that's not only unique to Utah, but the country as a whole."

Naming the best operations across the country, the Best in Class list contained 18 categories of competition. Of those featured, only one other dealership won in more than one category.

Young Powersports XL Centerville was able to impress the judges with a variety of facts. Their 20-bay service department increased their amount of repair orders by an average 8% each month during the first three quarters of 2024.

As for their philanthropic endeavors, the dealership partnered with NFL running back Zack Moss to gather food and monetary donations for the Bountiful Food Pantry and Young Caring for Our Young Foundation.

They also served as the host of the Power Up Against Teen Homelessness event for the past two years — which provides over 400 students in teen resource centers with backpacks containing living essentials.

Photo: Young Automotive Group

"What I love about the Young Automotive Group is that we're all dedicated to setting industry standards and engaging with our communities," Gailey said. "We know that delivering an exceptional customer experience includes performing at a high-level, but that becoming a trusted partner for our patrons also takes being there for them outside of the showroom."

A celebration held two years ago, Young Powersports XL Centerville's grand opening was designed to be a celebration fit for a 115,000-square foot facility. After cutting the ribbon on a Friday, the dealership hosted a meet-and-greet with renowned former motocross professional, Jeremy McGrath, as well as a massive sale.

Since then, the dealership has made tremendous strides to take advantage of its space. Carrying new machines from manufacturers such as Can-Am, CF MOTO, GasGas, Honda, Husqvarna, Indian Motorcycles, Kawasaki, KTM, Polaris, Royal Enfield, Seadoo and Yamaha, they're renowned for their showroom presentation skills. During 2024, they were recognized as Can Am's District Dealer of the Year, and took home Yamaha's national award for Best Curbside Appeal.

Locally, Young Powersports XL Centerville has received Best of Utah accolades from City Weekly as well — awards decided on by readers of the publication.

Apart from the wide array of machines and apparel they house, Young Powersports XL Centerville's shopping environment provides customers with access to unique amenities. At the center of their store is a Daily Rise Coffee cafe, as well as furniture to sit and enjoy a beverage or meal from. The facility's service space also includes a white glove area for those waiting on a machine.

"This is a place that makes it exciting to come to work," Gailey said. "It's modern, and it brings in a lot of different people. We always look forward to engaging with riding groups, and people who are gearing up for their next adventure."

On March 22, those at Young Powersports XL Centerville celebrated the grand opening of their sister store, the Honda Powerhouse location. Built just south of the dealership, the operation houses the best of what the manufacturer has to offer — further establishing Frontage Road as a premier destination for the industry.

While there are no new Young Powersports dealerships currently in development, the division still remains central to the growth of the Young Automotive Group. By this time in a decade, the company hopes to have dealerships in new states, expanding their reach from just Utah, Idaho and Montana.

"Apart from size and capabilities, I think what makes our operation important to the legacy of the Young Automotive Group is that our opening marks the end of a chapter and the beginning of a new one," Gailey said. "Before, we were a brand looking to quickly establish a presence. Today, we're setting new industry standards and increasing our impact.We're approaching a new era, and incredibly excited about where we're heading."