8 reasons Utah ATV fans should plan their next adventure to the Arapeen Trail

Few experiences rival the allure of Utah's mountain landscapes, where winding trails weave through aspen forests and the scent of pine fills the air.

Photo: Sanpete County Travel Office

While some trails attract plenty of attention, others fly under the radar yet offer just as much adventure. The Arapeen Trail system in Sanpete County is one of them.

If you're searching for the perfect spot to take your ATV or OHV, look no further. With hundreds of miles of trails to explore, abundant wildlife and nearby local dining, the Arapeen Trail is a destination that checks all the boxes for an unforgettable adventure.

Over 600 miles of high-mountain trails to explore

If you've got a thirst for adventure, this trail is calling your name. Spanning over 600 miles and reaching elevations of 10,000 feet, it's one of the most scenic and exhilarating high-mountain trail systems in Utah — and arguably the entire country.

With a solid 4.4-star rating on Google Reviews, riders consistently rave about their experiences. One reviewer shared, "The Arapeen trail system is awesome. My son and I spent two days riding ATVs in that area… it was honestly one of those 'experiences of a lifetime' for us."

Conveniently located two hours outside of Salt Lake

The Arapeen Trail offers the perfect balance of seclusion and accessibility. Located just two hours south of Salt Lake City, it's far enough to avoid the crowds of more popular trails, yet close enough for a quick getaway. You can access the trail system from seven scenic canyons in Sanpete Valley, including the charming towns of Fairview, Ephraim and Manti.

Photo: Sanpete County Travel Office

Comfortable and affordable accommodations

Speaking of those nearby towns, you can make a night or even a weekend getaway of your adventure by booking a stay at one of the local hotels, vacation rentals and RV parks.

This gives the chance to kick back, relax and enjoy some local dining after a full day's worth of adventuring. If you're looking for suggestions on where to stay, Sanpete County lists some excellent suggestions on their website.

Trails from all the towns are interconnected

Yes, you can certainly enjoy getting lost in the mountains — but you won't get literally lost. All trails from the different towns in the area are connected, meaning you can stay in a hotel in one town and ride into another for lunch as you please. It's a good way to mix things up so you'll never be bored!

Opportunities to spot abundant wildlife

One of the true highlights of the Arapeen Trail is the chance to immerse yourself in nature. Set within national forest land, the trail is teeming with wildlife, including deer, elk and more.

For the best chance to capture memorable photos, time your ride for one to two hours after sunrise or just before sunset, when the animals are most active.

All skill levels welcome

Sometimes you just want a leisurely drive through the woods and other times you may want a little more of a challenge. The Arapeen Trail caters to both. Beginner-friendly forest roads provide smooth sailing, or you can test out your wheels on more rugged terrain filled with rocks, ruts, mud and fallen trees.

All you need to do is consult the map for each trail's degree of difficulty. Circles mean easy, squares are more difficult and diamonds are the most challenging.

Also keep your eyes peeled for signposts along the way, which will also tell you the degree of the trail's difficulty. And keep in mind that conditions can change at any moment depending on the weather and other conditions!

Photo: Sanpete County Travel Office

A great getaway for couples and retirees

The Arapeen Trail isn't just a place to reconnect with nature — it's also an ideal setting for couples to reconnect with each other.

As Elisabeth Kwak-Hefferan writes for Outside magazine, "Years of research has documented how time in nature benefits individuals, and clued-in couples therapists across the country know that exposure to the outdoors translates to stronger relationships, too."

For those seeking more solitude and a peaceful ride, weekdays offer the best opportunity to enjoy the trails without the crowds.

An all-season adventure

The Arapeen Trail offers something for every season. The prime riding months are from July 1 to Oct. 15, with July showcasing vibrant wildflowers and autumn's peak foliage from Sept. 20 to Oct. 10.

About 75% of the trails are open to off-road vehicles of all widths, while a select few cater to narrower vehicles.

Photo: Sanpete County Travel Office

For winter enthusiasts, the trail system transforms into a snowy paradise. If your UTV is equipped with tracks, you can explore 23 miles of groomed trails up Ephraim Canyon, immersing yourself in the mountain's winter beauty.

Ready to plan your next adventure?

If these reasons have you eager to plan your next adventure, visit www.utahatvtrails.org for more details on the Arapeen Trail system, trail maps and recommendations for the best places to stay and dine.

Whether you're a seasoned off-roader or simply seeking a peaceful mountain retreat, the Arapeen Trail is calling — your next unforgettable adventure awaits!