NFL adds a game show and punting contest to its Pro Bowl skills competitions

The NFL is adding a game show and a punting contest to its Pro Bowl skills competitions in February. The league announced the full list of challenges on Thursday, including tug-of-war and dodgeball. The games will take place at Central Florida and finish with a seven-on-seven flag football game between the AFC and NFC on Feb. 2. New this year are Helmet Harmony, a game show that will test player knowledge of their teammates, and Punt Perfect that features one punter and one non-punter. The two players will punt from the 35-yard line, attempting to place as many balls as possible into a set of buckets in the end zone.

