Vitor Pereira leaves Al Shabab in Saudi Arabia to join Premier League struggler Wolves

By The Associated Press | Updated - Dec. 19, 2024 at 8:07 a.m. | Posted - Dec. 19, 2024 at 7:45 a.m.

 
FILE - Wolverhampton Wanderers' head coach Gary O'Neil during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers, at The London Stadium in London, Monday, Dec. 9, 2024.

FILE - Wolverhampton Wanderers' head coach Gary O'Neil during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers, at The London Stadium in London, Monday, Dec. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Dave Shopland, File)

1 photo
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

WOLVERHAMPTON, England — Premier League struggler Wolverhampton has hired much-traveled coach Vitor Pereira after he decided to leave Al Shabab in Saudi Arabia. The 56-year-old Pereira takes over a team in next-to-last place in England's top flight with just two wins from 16 games. Wolves are five points from safety approaching the halfway point in the league. Gary O'Neil was fired on Sunday a day after a 2-1 loss to relegation rival Ipswich after 16 months in charge. Wolves have paid the release clause in Pereira's contract with Al Shabab. In the past 15 years, he has coached in his native Portugal, Greece, Turkey, Germany, China, Brazil and Saudi. Pereira has signed an 18-month deal.

Photos

Most recent Soccer stories

Related topics

SoccerNational Sports
The Associated Press

    Most Viewed

    KSL.com Beyond Series

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  