NHL begins production on a 2nd season of the league's all-access 'Faceoff' docuseries

By The Associated Press | Posted - Dec. 19, 2024 at 7:26 a.m.

 
Ottawa Senators left wing Brady Tkachuk (7) celebrates after a scoring a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, in Anaheim, Calif.

Ottawa Senators left wing Brady Tkachuk (7) celebrates after a scoring a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jayne-Kamin-Oncea)

NEW YORK — The NHL has begun production on the second season of an all-access, behind-the-scenes show with the makers of the popular "Formula 1: Drive to Survive" series.

The league, in announcing the continuation of the show Thursday, said Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk is the first player confirmed to be involved in Season 2 of "Faceoff: Inside the NHL," premiering sometime in 2025. Tkachuk made an appearance in the first season along with members of his family.

The docuseries made by Box To Box and NHL Productions in the first season involved six episodes telling the story of the 2024 playoffs by featuring the likes of Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid and Tkachuk's brother, Stanley Cup-winning Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk. It was released on Amazon Prime Video in October.

"With more all-access footage than ever, we're taking fans deeper into the lives of our players and their families. We can't wait to do it again," said Steve Mayer, the NHL's president of content and events. "From intense drama to moments that will make you laugh, cry, and everything in between, this season will only be better."

