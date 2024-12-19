Salt Lake police car hit during drug investigation

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake police officer's patrol car was hit early Thursday while officers were conducting a drug investigation.

The incident happened at 140 N. 800 West about 4:45 a.m. While investigating what police are calling a "drug problem," a suspected impaired driver — who was not part of the original investigation — crashed into an officer's patrol car while the officer was still in his vehicle.

The driver was taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries. The officer was not hurt.

Suspected drug paraphernalia was found inside the vehicle that crashed into the officer.

