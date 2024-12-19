Salt Lake police car hit during drug investigation

A suspected impaired driver crashed into a Salt Lake police patrol car while officers were investigating a reported drug problem.

A suspected impaired driver crashed into a Salt Lake police patrol car while officers were investigating a reported drug problem. (Salt Lake police)

SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake police officer's patrol car was hit early Thursday while officers were conducting a drug investigation.

The incident happened at 140 N. 800 West about 4:45 a.m. While investigating what police are calling a "drug problem," a suspected impaired driver — who was not part of the original investigation — crashed into an officer's patrol car while the officer was still in his vehicle.

The driver was taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries. The officer was not hurt.

Suspected drug paraphernalia was found inside the vehicle that crashed into the officer.

This story may be updated.

