Scandals, some changes in public perception highlighted the year for sports betting

By Kyle Hightower, Associated Press | Updated - Dec. 19, 2024 at 4:22 p.m. | Posted - Dec. 19, 2024 at 4:00 a.m.

 
FILE - Interpreter Ippei Mizuhara, left, stands next to Los Angeles Dodgers baseball player Shohei Ohtani, right, during an interview at Dodger Stadium, Feb. 3, 2024.

FILE - Interpreter Ippei Mizuhara, left, stands next to Los Angeles Dodgers baseball player Shohei Ohtani, right, during an interview at Dodger Stadium, Feb. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

6 photos
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

Sports bettors in the U.S. are expected to set another record in 2024 for the amount of money wagered legally. That coincides with what has been a year of reckoning for U.S. sports betting, which was rocked by scandals. The bad publicity included Jontay Porter's lifetime ban from the NBA for trading on inside information to fix prop bets, and MLB star Shohei Ohtani's interpreter pleading guilty to bank and tax fraud after prosecutors said he stole nearly $17 million from Ohtani to pay off illegal gambling debts. That, along with an oversaturation of advertising and some low tax benefits in the 38 states that currently allow betting, has contributed to what one expert says is an ongoing moral reboot surrounding the public's attitude about sports betting.

Photos

Most recent National Sports stories

Related topics

National Sports
Kyle Hightower

    Most Viewed

    KSL.com Beyond Series

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  