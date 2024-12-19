Utah visits Minnesota after shootout victory

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

Utah Hockey Club (15-11-5, in the Central Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (20-8-4, in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild host the Utah Hockey Club after the Utah Hockey Club took down the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 in overtime.

Minnesota is 5-2-2 against the Central Division and 20-8-4 overall. The Wild have conceded 84 goals while scoring 98 for a +14 scoring differential.

Utah is 3-4-1 against the Central Division and 15-11-5 overall. The Utah Hockey Club have a +five scoring differential, with 94 total goals scored and 89 conceded.

Friday's game is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Wild won the previous meeting 5-4 in a shootout.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kirill Kaprizov has scored 22 goals with 26 assists for the Wild. Mats Zuccarello has one goal and seven assists over the past 10 games.

Dylan Guenther has 14 goals and 16 assists for the Utah Hockey Club. Clayton Keller has five goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 6-4-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.5 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Utah Hockey Club: 7-1-2, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.3 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: None listed.

Utah Hockey Club: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.