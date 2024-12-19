Singo apologizes for injuring Donnarumma and Monaco condemns ensuing racist abuse

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

Monaco has condemned the racist insults aimed at its defender Wilfried Singo after he gave Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma a bloodied face in their Ligue 1 game. Donnarumma's face was cut by Singo's studs during PSG's 4-2 win at Monaco on Wednesday. Singo's shot was blocked so he tried to jump over the sliding Donnarumma but struck his face. Singo apologized to Donnarumma in the dressing room after the match. But social media wasn't as understanding, prompting Monaco to "firmly condemn the unacceptable racist comments made about Wilfried Singo."