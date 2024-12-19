Forte leads South Dakota against Utah Tech after 21-point game

By The Associated Press | Posted - Dec. 19, 2024 at 1:41 a.m.

 

South Dakota Coyotes (9-4) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (3-10)

Saint George, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Coyotes -2.5; over/under is 163.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota takes on Utah Tech after Chase Forte scored 21 points in South Dakota's 89-66 win against the Western Illinois Leathernecks.

The Trailblazers have gone 2-2 at home. Utah Tech is 2-5 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 10.9 turnovers per game.

The Coyotes have gone 1-4 away from home. South Dakota has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

Utah Tech is shooting 41.3% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points lower than the 43.8% South Dakota allows to opponents. South Dakota averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Utah Tech gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noa Gonsalves is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Trailblazers, while averaging 12.8 points.

Forte is averaging 15.2 points, 3.5 assists and 1.9 steals for the Coyotes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trailblazers: 2-8, averaging 70.0 points, 29.8 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

Coyotes: 6-4, averaging 87.0 points, 34.1 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

