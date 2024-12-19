Florida A&M visits BYU on 6-game road slide

By The Associated Press | Posted - Dec. 19, 2024 at 1:41 a.m.

 

Florida A&M Rattlers (3-6) at BYU Cougars (8-2)

Provo, Utah; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M hits the road against BYU looking to stop its six-game road slide.

The Cougars have gone 6-0 at home. BYU has a 7-2 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Rattlers are 0-6 on the road. Florida A&M is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

BYU averages 83.9 points per game, 1.8 more points than the 82.1 Florida A&M gives up. Florida A&M averages 8.7 more points per game (74.2) than BYU gives up to opponents (65.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Egor Demin is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Cougars.

Sterling Young is averaging 12.1 points for the Rattlers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

