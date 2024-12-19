Florida A&M visits BYU on 6-game road slide

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

Florida A&M Rattlers (3-6) at BYU Cougars (8-2)

Provo, Utah; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M hits the road against BYU looking to stop its six-game road slide.

The Cougars have gone 6-0 at home. BYU has a 7-2 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Rattlers are 0-6 on the road. Florida A&M is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

BYU averages 83.9 points per game, 1.8 more points than the 82.1 Florida A&M gives up. Florida A&M averages 8.7 more points per game (74.2) than BYU gives up to opponents (65.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Egor Demin is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Cougars.

Sterling Young is averaging 12.1 points for the Rattlers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.