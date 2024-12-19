Boise State squares off against North Dakota State

By The Associated Press | Posted - Dec. 19, 2024 at 1:43 a.m.

 

North Dakota State Bison (6-5) vs. Boise State Broncos (10-2)

Seattle; Thursday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State takes on North Dakota State in Seattle, Washington.

The Broncos are 10-2 in non-conference play. Boise State is 3-0 in one-possession games.

The Bison have a 6-5 record against non-conference oppponents. North Dakota State averages 69.0 points and has outscored opponents by 5.0 points per game.

Boise State makes 44.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than North Dakota State has allowed to its opponents (40.0%). North Dakota State has shot at a 40.7% rate from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points higher than the 38.2% shooting opponents of Boise State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Natalie Pasco is averaging 12 points for the Broncos.

Avery Koenen is scoring 10.5 points per game and averaging 7.1 rebounds for the Bison.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 8-2, averaging 74.3 points, 33.1 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points per game.

Bison: 6-4, averaging 68.1 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

