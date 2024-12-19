Dias leads Idaho State against Northern Illinois after 26-point showing

By The Associated Press | Posted - Dec. 19, 2024 at 1:42 a.m.

 

Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

Idaho State Bengals (5-5) at Northern Illinois Huskies (4-5)

DeKalb, Illinois; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State takes on Northern Illinois after Maria Dias scored 26 points in Idaho State's 67-50 victory over the UMKC Kangaroos.

The Huskies are 1-2 in home games. Northern Illinois is 1-4 against opponents with a winning record.

The Bengals are 1-3 in road games. Idaho State is ninth in the Big Sky scoring 59.2 points per game and is shooting 38.9%.

Northern Illinois makes 44.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than Idaho State has allowed to its opponents (41.1%). Idaho State averages 4.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Northern Illinois allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brooke Stonebraker is scoring 12.8 points per game with 7.1 rebounds and 0.6 assists for the Huskies.

Halle Wright is averaging 10.8 points for the Bengals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most recent College stories

Related topics

CollegeNational Sports
The Associated Press

    Most Viewed

    SPORTS NEWS STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
    Newsletter Signup

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  