Davis scores 22, Washington wins 89-73 in 300th meeting with Washington State

By The Associated Press | Posted - Dec. 18, 2024 at 11:47 p.m.

 
Washington guard DJ Davis (4) reacts to making a basket as Washington State guard Tomas Thrastarson (5) looks back during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, in Seattle.

Washington guard DJ Davis (4) reacts to making a basket as Washington State guard Tomas Thrastarson (5) looks back during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

10 photos
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

SEATTLE — DJ Davis scored 21 points, Mekhi Mason added 15 as six players scored in double figures and Washington thumped Washington State 89-73 in the 300th meeting between the cross-state rivals. It was the first meeting since the Huskies, who lead the series 189-111, joined the Big Ten Conference, leaving the Cougars to play as an affiliate member of the West Coast Conference as the Pac-12 Conference tries to rebuild its membership. Nate Calmese scored 21 to lead the Cougars. The Huskies, who shot 60% in the second half and 50% for the game, had a 14-2 run early in the second half to take a 49-35 lead and the Cougars never got the deficit into single figures. The Huskies hit three-straight 3-pointers, two by Davis, for an 11-0 run that gave them a 31-25 lead just before halftime.

Photos

Most recent College stories

Related topics

CollegeNational Sports
The Associated Press

    Most Viewed

    SPORTS NEWS STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
    Newsletter Signup

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  